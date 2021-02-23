Head Protection Equipment Market 2017: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2026

Global Head Protection Equipment Market: Snapshot

Head protection equipment are designed for workplace safety. In order to ensure safety and enhance productivity, increasing number of industries are using head protection equipment. These head protection equipment are now equipped with sensors, hence along with ensuring safety and monitoring health conditions, these smart helmets are also helping in performing other activities such as collecting data, communicating, etc.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop helmets to provide advanced wearable technology that increases efficiency and helps in minimizing workplace injury. Smart helmets equipped with sensors are contributing towards workers safety. High-tech sensors, cameras are also being integrated into helmets to enable users to see within the machines and walls and detect any problem, thereby reducing any errors.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for head protection equipment is likely to see moderate growth during 2017-2026. The market is projected to register 4.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2026, reaching US$ 6,841.3 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Class B Helmet to emerge as a Top-Selling Product

Class B helmet is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products in the global market for head protection equipment. By the end of 2026, class B helmet is projected to reach nearly US$ 3,900 million revenue. Meanwhile, class C helmet is also likely to witness growth between 2017 and 2026.

Manufacturing Sector to Account for Maximum Revenue Share

Head protection equipment is likely to find the largest application in the manufacturing sector. Witnessing a healthy growth during 2017-2026, manufacturing sector is projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 500 million between 2017 and 2026. Increased risk of work-related injuries in the manufacturing sector is driving the growth of head protection equipment in this sector. Meanwhile, the construction sector is also likely to witness growth in the use of head protection equipment during 2017-2026.

High Sales Expected through Direct (B2B) Sales during 2017-2026

Sales of head protection equipment is likely to be highest through direct (B2B) sales channel. By the end of 2026, direct (B2B) sales channel is projected to surpass US$ 4,600 million revenue. Meanwhile, distributors are likely to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by 2017 end.

Europe to Dominate the Global Head Protection Equipment Market through 2026

Europe is likely to dominate the global market for head protection equipment during 2017-2026. Stringent regulations enforcing the use of safety helmets across manufacturing sector in various countries in Europe is driving the growth of head protection equipment market in the region. Moreover, the presence of a large number of companies dealing in safety equipment including workwear, safety boots, safety helmets, and gloves are also fueling the growth of head protection equipment market in Europe. Meanwhile, North America and APEJ are also likely to witness growth during 2017-2026. Increasing demand for smart helmets and the presence of major tech companies in the U.S. is driving the growth of head protection equipment with advanced features in North America. Increasing number of infrastructure and construction projects in India and China is likely to drive the demand for head protection equipment in APEJ.

Competition Tracking

Some of the key market players in the global market for head protection equipment mentioned in the report are Honeywell International Inc., Bullard, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, MSA, Uvex Group, 3M, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Pinnacle Protection Enterprises, Centurion Safety EU, and Cintas Corporation. Most of the key market players are moving towards producing smart helmets for various industries and are also focusing on developing sensor-equipped helmet as per the specific industry tasks.

