Green Logistics Market Set To Witness Adamant Growth with Forecast 2021-2028 with Top Key Players: DHL, The Green Group Logistics, Peter Green Chilled, Global Green Freight, Green Logistics – KLG Europe, Gosselin Logistics

Global Green Logistics Market expected to reach a value of around USD 1,743.38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of around +6% between 2021 and 2028.

Logistics is the integrated management of all the activities required to move products through the supply chain. For a typical product, this supply chain extends from a raw material source through the production and distribution system to the point of consumption and the associated reverse logistics. The logistical activities comprise freight transport, storage, inventory management, materials handling, and all the related information processing.

Green Logistics describes all attempts to measure and minimize the ecological impact of logistics activities. This includes all activities of the forward and reverses flows of products, information, and services between the point of origin and the point of consumption. It is the aim to create a sustainable company value using a balance of economic and environmental efficiency. Green logistics has its origin in the mid-1980s and was a concept to characterize logistics systems and approaches that use advanced technology and equipment to minimize environmental damage during operations.

Green Logistics Market Topmost Vendors:

DHL

The Green Group Logistics

Peter Green Chilled

Global Green Freight

Green Logistics – KLG Europe

Gosselin Logistics

Westerman Multimodal Logistics

States Logistics Services, Inc

STEF

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Green Logistics market for 2021-2028. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated.

The market analysis entails a section solely dedicated for major players in the Green Logistics Market where our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its key developments, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The company profile section also includes a business overview and financial information. The companies that are provided in this section can be customized according to the client’s requirements.

