Global Walking Aids Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

Walking aids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR 6.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing incidence of Parkinson’s and arthritis and rising regulatory policies has been directly impacting the growth of walking aids market.

The increasing number of road accidents, will expand the demand of the walking aids market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Moreover rising geriatric population, favorable reimbursement framework, rising disposable income of people and rising prevalence of osteoporosis will fuel market growth. However, the high product pricing and a low acceptance level due to social stigma are the restraining factors for the walking aids market. In addition, the increasing technological advancement and a rising obese population across the world will create prolific opportunities for the walking aids market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The countries covered in the walking aids market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the walking aids market due to the rising favorable government policies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a high number of geriatric populations in the region.

The country section of the walking aids market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Walking aids market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to walking aids market.

The major players covered in the walking aids market report are Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., HUMAN CARE, Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Drive medical design, Eurovema Mobility AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Stryker, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Argo Medical, Evolution Technologies Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

