Global Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2027 | Greif., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc, Snyder Industries, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA., Mauser Packaging Solutions

Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 18.26 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising usages of the product for export of oil and chemicals.

Major Market Players Covered in The Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market Are:

The major players covered in the steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market report are Greif., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc, Snyder Industries, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA., Mauser Packaging Solutions, THIELMANN – THE CONTAINER COMPANY., Time Technoplast Ltd., Custom Metalcraft Inc, Automationstechnik GmbH, Transtainer., Hawman Container Services., SCHÄFER Werke GmbH, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Sicagen., Balmer Lawrie, Industrial Container Services, Myers Container, Orlando Drum, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., Peninsula Drums, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market Scope and Segments

Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented on the basis of capacity, and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of capacity, steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented into drums, and IBCs. Drums have been further segmented into 200 litre, and other than 200 litre. IBCs have been further segmented into up to 500 litre, 501-1,000 litre, 1,001-1,500 litre, and above 1,500 litre.

• Based on end-use, steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented into chemicals; petroleum and lubricants; paints, inks and dyes; food and beverages; building and construction; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; and others.

Based on regions, the Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

