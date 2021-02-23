Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Drug Market size valued USD 83.04 Million at CAGR of +11 % during forecast period with Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences.

Sexually transmitted disease is any disease transmitted by sexual contact; caused by microorganisms that survive on the skin or mucus membranes of the genital area; or transmitted via semen, vaginal secretions, or blood during intercourse. STDs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites.

Treatment for STIs generally comprises of one of the accompanying, contingent upon the disease: Antibiotics. Anti-toxins, frequently in a solitary portion, can fix numerous explicitly sent bacterial and parasitic contaminations, including gonorrhoea, syphilis, chlamydia and trichomoniasis.

Gonorrhea and chlamydia can happen couple, in which occasion the specialist may recommend a routine of ceftriaxone in addition to doxycycline or azithromycin. Anti-microbial, frequently in a solitary portion, can fix numerous explicitly sent bacterial and parasitic diseases, including gonorrhoea, syphilis, chlamydia and trichomoniasis.

Normally, you’ll be treated for gonorrhoea and chlamydia simultaneously on the grounds that the two diseases regularly show up together. When you start anti-infection treatment, it’s important to finish. On the off chance that you don’t think you’ll have the option to accept prescription as recommended, tell your primary care physician. A more limited, less complex course of treatment might be accessible.

Key market players are Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Segmentation is as follows:

By disease type:

Chlamydia

Gonorrhoea

Syphilis

Genital herpes

HPV

HIV/AIDS

Others

By therapy type:

Antibiotics

Antiviral/Antiretroviral

Vaccines

Others

By distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

On basis of regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Global sexually transmitted diseases drug market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global sexually transmitted diseases drug market by disease type

Global sexually transmitted diseases drug market by therapy type

Global sexually transmitted diseases drug market by distribution channel

Global sexually transmitted diseases drug market by region

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

