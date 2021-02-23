Global Population health management Market  Segmentation, Parameters, Prospects 2021 And Forecast Research Report To 2027

“Global Population health management Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width of pages: 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Global Population health management Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. key statistics on the market status. Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Global Population health management Market By Application (automating patient-centered medical home (pcmh), access comprehensive longitudinal patient record, effectively coordinate care, patient outreach, others, delivery mode, cloud-based, on-premises), Component (software, services(post-sale and maintenance services, consulting services, training and education services, implementation services)), End-user (providers, ambulatory care centers, hospitals, physician groups, and integrated delivery networks, diagnostic and imaging centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, other healthcare providers, payers, (public payers, private payers), others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Population health management Market

Global Population health management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 82.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Competitive Analysis: Global Population health management Market

Global population health management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of population health management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Population health management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the population health management market are McKesson Corporation (US), Ze Omega Inc (US)., Verisk Analytics, Inc.. (US), Forward Health Group (US), Health Catalyst (US), Athena health, Inc.(US) , Cerner Corporation (US), Medecision (US), Xerox Corporation (US), Allscripts, Inc. (US), Fonemed. (US), Well Centive, Inc.(US), i2i Population Health (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GE Healthcare(US) , Health Business Intelligence Corp (US), IBM Corporation (US), NXGN Management, LLC (US), i2i Systems (US)., Optum Inc. (US), and Healthagen, LLC (US) among others.

Market Definition: Global Population health management Market

Population health management solutions help providers to share population health information, gain perspective, insights and act proactively to solve it. PHM solutions are used track the cost of healthcare in a year, in a particular organization. This is not a new idea but use of analytics in healthcare cost estimation is used since a long time. Though the usage of a PHM solution is today’s world can be attributed to few drivers such as access, cost, quality, lifestyle management, demand management, disease management and, care condition among others. PHM is must technology in the threatening economy, as process needs to change from providing healthcare to preventive healthcare. Estimating the major users of healthcare, chronic disease prevalence and identifying trends and proactively preventing healthcare threats will be the new goal of healthcare organization.

According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention, there were an estimated Six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease, like heart disease, cancer, stroke, or diabetes.,. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of this market.

The adoption of healthcare IT solutions is driving the growth of this market.

The demand for healthcare integration, storage and management

Market Restraints

Privacy and security concerns is going to restrain the growth of this market.

High capital expenditure and maintenance requirement is going to restrain the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, VirtualHealth announced that they have received Population Health Management (PHM) Prevalidation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 2019 standards. It will establish virtual Health as a key player in the industry.

In March 2018, Google announces Cloud Healthcare API to unlock health data At conference; HIMSS18 (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ). This will change market Dynamics as Google is leader in other It business.

