Global Point of Care (POC) Urinalysis Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In The Coming Years ||Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Sysmex Middle East FZ-LLC; Quidel Corporation.; Bio-Rad Laboratories

The point of care (POC) urinalysis market research report consists of all the detailed profiles for the point of care (POC) urinalysis major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. The survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

The point of care (POC) urinalysis market is projected to expand in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Analysis analyses the market for growth in the above forecast timeframe at a CAGR of 4.0%. The rising adoption of methods of point of care testing which are likely to generate lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The major players covered in the point of care (POC) urinalysis market report are Cardinal Health.; Abbott.; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Sysmex Middle East FZ-LLC; Quidel Corporation.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; 77 Elektronika Kft; URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC Co., LTD.; Dirui.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Healthy.io Ltd; Q Bio, Inc.; Scanwell Health, Inc.; Nova Biomedical; bioMérieux SA; Abaxis; among other domestic and global players.

Point of Care (POC) Urinalysis Market Scope and Market Size

Point of care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the point of care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented into consumables, and systems.

On the basis of test type, the point of care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy and fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis, and sediment urinalysis. Biochemical urinalysis have been further segmented into laboratory tests, and point-of-care tests.

Based on application, the point of care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening, pregnancy and fertility. Disease screening has been further segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, diabetes, liver diseases, and other disease screening applications.

Point of care (POC) urinalysis market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, research laboratories and institutes.

Global Point of Care (POC) Urinalysis Market Country Level Analysis

Point of care (POC) urinalysis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, test type, application, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the point of care (POC) urinalysis market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the point of care (POC) urinalysis market due to the increasing occurrences of nephropathic disorders along with rising number of healthcare infrastructure and prevalence of various manufacturers in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising demand of advanced urine analysers along with prevalence of large patient population.

Customization Available : Global Point of Care (POC) Urinalysis Market

