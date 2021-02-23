Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Research Report 2021
Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
- Fabric Expansion Joints
- Metallic Expansion Joints
- Rubber Expansion Joints
- Others
Metallic Expansion Joints were the largest segment of Pipeline Expansion Joints, with a market share close to 75% in 2018.
Segment by Application:
- Power Engineering
- Petrochemical
- Heavy Industry
- Others
Heavy Industry occupied the largest application field, followed by Petrochemical and Power Engineering.
By Company:
- Trelleborg
- Witzenmann
- Senior Flexonics
- Teadit Group
- Hyspan Precision
- HKR
- BOA Holding
- Pyrotek
- AEROSUN-TOLA
- EagleBurgmann
- EBAA Iron
- Metraflex
- U.S. Bellows
- Flexider
- Macoga
- Spiroflex
- Holz Rubber Company
- Anant Engineering & Fabricators
- Osaka Rasenkan Kogyo
- Kadant Unaflex
- Microflex
- Flexicraft Industries
- Tofle
- Viking Johnson
- Romac Industries
- Ditec
- Teddington Engineered
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Brazil
- South Korea
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pipeline Expansion Joints
1.2 Pipeline Expansion Joints Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Fabric Expansion Joints
1.2.3 Metallic Expansion Joints
1.2.4 Rubber Expansion Joints
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Pipeline Expansion Joints Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Power Engineering
1.3.3 Petrochemical
1.3.4 Heavy Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Pipeline Expansion Joints Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Pipeline Expansion Joints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Pipeline Expansion Joints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Pipeline Expansion Joints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Pipeline Expansion Joints Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 Brazil Pipeline Expansion Joints Estimates and Forecasts (2
