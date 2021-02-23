Global Pharmacy Automation Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,818.66 million by 2027 from USD 4,290.36 million in 2019.

Increasing usage of CT simulation in pharmacy automation and interventional treatment, introduction of advanced Pharmacy automation, growing incidence of chronic diseases especially cancer, rise in awareness for early disease diagnosis and paradigm shift towards low-dose computed tomography (CT) are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Pharmacy automation uses advanced machines automate the handling of medications. Systems and software are used from point of order entry to the delivery of the medication making the process error free. By automating the entire medication delivery process, pharmacies are able to fulfil the demands of patients and customers with higher efficiency. Automation of the processes reduces the probability of human error. This helps in reduction of incorrect medication as well as improves customer service.

The major players covered in the report are Talyst, LLC., ARxIUM, OMNICELL, INC., Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Parata Systems, LLC, ScriptPro LLC, RxSafe, LLC., RxMedic Systems, Inc., MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Asteres Inc., PerceptiMed, Inc., BD, Baxter, Fullscript, McKesson Corporation, Innovation Associates, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, vitabook GmbH, UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC, Takazono Corporation, TOSHO co., Inc., Gebr. Willach GmbH, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., BIQHS, Grifols, S.A., Synergy Medical, Yuyama, APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A, JVM Europe BV, Mediwell Systems Ltd., E-SANTÉ Technology, Genesis Automation LTD, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, Best Health Solutions, myPak Solutions Pty Ltd., Mexx Engineering, Meditec Pty Ltd., FarmaTools, Demodeks Pharmacy Shelving, Deenova S.r.l., MEKAPHARM, KUKA AG, Rohmann-Automation GmbH, KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH, Technology Implementation and Management Experts (TIME), and Med Management, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global pharmacy automation market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. In 2020, systems segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it includes essential equipment enabling automation of a pharmacy including automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters and automated medication compounding systems. These systems are very cost-intensive as compared to software & services and hence dominate the market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. In 2020, independent segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it primarily includes the pharmacies located in large hospitals with more than 200 beds. These pharmacies located inside hospitals are the primary end users of pharmacy automation including large centralized inpatient pharmacies as well as outpatient pharmacies. These pharmacies require highest possible efficiency to reduce medical errors and offer adequate services to patients. Moreover, these pharmacies have the capital to undertake the expensive investments for pharmacy automation.

