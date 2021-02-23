Global Oil Seeds Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2020-2029

The global Oil Seeds market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Oil Seeds from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Oil Seeds market.

Leading players of Oil Seeds including:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Bühler Group

Bunge

AGT Food and Ingredients

Louis Dreyfus Company

Mountain States Oilseeds

Soni Soya Products

Kanematsu Corporation

CHS

Oilseeds International

Wilmar International

Cootamundra Oilseeds

Bora Agro Foods

ETG Agro

Agri Obtentions

Mahyco Seeds

Land O’Lakes

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Hefei Fengle Seed

Krishidhan Seeds

KWS Saat

Green BioFuels

Nuziveedu Seeds

Sunora Foods

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Soybean

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Cottonseed

Groundnut

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Oilseed Meal

Vegetable Oils

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Oil Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Oil Seeds Definition

1.2 Global Oil Seeds Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Oil Seeds Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Oil Seeds Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Oil Seeds Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Oil Seeds Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Oil Seeds Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Oil Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Oil Seeds Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Oil Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Oil Seeds Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Oil Seeds Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Oil Seeds Market by Type

3.1.1 Soybean

3.1.2 Rapeseed

3.1.3 Sunflower

3.1.4 Cottonseed

3.1.5 Groundnut

3.2 Global Oil Seeds Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Oil Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

