Global Non-Native Database Management System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2027 Owing to Increasing Interaction of Data Through Outside Applications: says Absolute Market Insights.

The increased interaction of data through various outside applications owing to the growing connectivity in today’s digital age has positively influenced the growth of non-native database management system market globally. The non-native database management system is commonly adopted for databases of enterprises who have frequent transactions through online applications. The trend of connectivity and digitization has transformed the way businesses used to function. The transaction with customers has evolved from paperwork to online. The reach of internet in the remote areas has facilitated the underprivileged sector of society to access banks, retail stores, government websites and other online databases to transact digitally. For instance, the Our World in Data project of Global Change Data Lab, an organization based out of England, has stated that in the last five years about 27,000 people were online every hour. The penetration and usage of internet has facilitated the online transactions to grow in developing economies including India, where the Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India have recorded over 11.8 billion transactions in early six months of 2018. The increasing transactions through outside applications have mandated adoption of non-native database management systems by companies around the globe.

The retail sector has transformed majorly due to the boom in e-commerce in recent years. As per the report published by Ecommerce Foundation of Europe, the online transaction activities average out to be around 75% across Europe with total internet penetration of more than 81.05%. The shift of traditional banking activities to online banking or mobile banking has also impacted the adoption of non-native database management systems. For instance, according to a recent report published by the Reserve Bank of India, digital banking transactions is expected to grow by four times in 2021 to 87.07 billion. The digital-only banks have come into existence in recent years in Europe and Americas. The growing online transactions in sectors such as retail, IT and telecom, banking and finance and others have boosted the growth of global non-native database management system market.

The detailed research study provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global non-native database management system market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report

In terms of revenue, the non-native database management system market is expected to reach US $ 1,460.78 million in 2027 owing to high rate of online transactions through outside applications.

On the basis of deployment, cloud based solutions are estimated to have a substantial growth over the forecast period at highest CAGR, owing to reduced IT expenses and ease of access.

The retail sector is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing e-commerce industry coupled with increase in online transactions.

Some of the key players operating in the global non-native database management system market are 3T Software Labs Limited, Actian Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cardett Associates Ltd., Caspio, Inc., DBeaver, DbVis Software AB amongst others.

Global Non-Native Database Management System Market

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Industry Vertical

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

