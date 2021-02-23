Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation, Parameters, Prospects 2021 And Forecast Research Report To 2027

“Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width of pages: 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. key statistics on the market status. Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Research report comprises of a brief summary on the trends and tendency that may help the key market players functioning in the industry to understand the market and strategize for his or her Organization expansion for this reason. This statistical surveying report examines the entire market size, market share, key segments, growth, key drivers, CAGR, historic data, present market trends And End User Demand, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry.

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.60 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous advancement in NGS technology and upsurge in applications of NGS.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of next generation sequencing (NGS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation:-

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market By Product & Service (Pre-Sequencing Products & Services, NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms, Sequencing Services, NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management), Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS allows researchers to research on various applications including speed, scalability, and ultra-high throughput and also study biological systems at a next level. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@

http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution.

In June 2019, Agendia declared the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global next generation sequencing (NGS) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com