Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2027

Global Monogenic Disease Testing Market By Test Type (Carrier Testing, Diagnostic Testing, New-Born Screening, Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing, Prenatal Testing), Disease Type (Cystic fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), Tay-Sachs Disorder, Polycystic Kidney Disorder, Gaucher’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Neurofibromatosis, Thalassaemia, Familial Hypercholesterolemia), End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Monogenic disease testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the genetic disorders has been directly impacting the growth of monogenic disease testing market.

The highly developed technological platforms and enhanced genomic tools are expected to have a significant impact on the monogenic disease testing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.Another impactful reason for the increased usage of monogenic disease testing has been the increased the exclusive opportunity and the focused issues stress that require for more research on monogenic disease tests. On the other hand, rising incidence of monogenic disorders across the globe will further cater ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of monogenic disease testing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the monogenic disease testing market report are Celera Management Ltd., Abbott, ELITech Group, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Auto Genomics, PerkinElmer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Applied Biosystems Inc., and Transgenomic Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The country section of the monogenic disease testing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

