Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027 due to Increased Network Scalability that Enables Users to Have a Better Access to the Data

Information technology (IT) infrastructure outsourcing refers to the transformation of the IT service delivery model, which helps to improve IT spend management and streamline IT operations as well as to focus on peculiar cost and performances. It is the framework that directs and controls the business environment. The globalization of IT services has been increasing due to sustained growth of offshore IT service providers and adoption of rapid maturing infrastructure technologies. Hence, IT executives may require lower costs for offshore services as well as can enhance technological capabilities. IT infrastructure outsourcing market is growing due to rise in the network scalability to assist the user in accessing the data along with facilitating of quick sales cycle and precise decision-making. The prominence in the size of the network systems helps in the decision making process and enhancing user output. IT infrastructure outsourcing is the process in which an organization outsources its infrastructure and management to third party which enables organizations to focus on core business activities. The level of investment is required to deploy and maintain a modern data center infrastructure which is essential and also increase in data traffic which propels the growth in demand of IT infrastructure outsourcing.

Increasing shifting towards infrastructure utility services or infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and adoption of shared infrastructure to reduce cost and increase productivity are the factors driving the growth of the IT infrastructure outsourcing market. High spending by various countries on information technology and business technology is also driving the market growth. A proper IT infrastructure outsourcing helps enterprises to provide a more secure, stable environment that can reduce total cost of IT ownership. It enables an organization to focus on their own products and services, reduce complexities and improve utilization, mitigate risks, and reduce data center operating costs. A step towards outsourcing in a new global economy is a natural outgrowth of previous technological improvements and business movements. IT environments have grown massively and are highly complicated within rising compliance measures and in the changing market and business ecosystem, secure, scalable, flexible, and responsive infrastructure is a top priority for enterprises. Companies such as IBM Corporation is building huge computing machines and the customers outsourcing extended functionality to the provider. Large industrial sector, such as banking and airlines have started investing in IT hardware and software majorly. Offshore and process outsourcing companies started giving outsource support and maintenance tasks of units to local suppliers, this helps to cut down costs as well as enables companies to make better use of their local domain knowledge.

In terms of revenue, the global IT infrastructure outsourcing market was valued at US$ 262.53 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 458.19 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global IT infrastructure outsourcing market. The global IT infrastructure outsourcing market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side prospective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence along with growth strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global IT infrastructure outsourcing market is expected to witness considerable market growth over the study period attributed to the increasing IT industry infrastructure in emerging economies

On the basis of offerings, the services segment is expected to witness the most attractive segment during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of virtual storage and shared computing propel the increase in demand of data center outsourcing and also rise in demand for micro servers or density optimized servers for edge computing is boosting the overall growth.

Based on the end user, small and medium size enterprises segment is projected to hold substantial market share over the forecast period as need for reducing infrastructure complexities has been increased and IT infrastructure outsourcing enable organizations to be more proficient for core business activities.

On the basis of verticals, the banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to increase in demand for micro servers or density optimized servers for edge computing. Whereas IT and telecommunications will be the fastest segment over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the IT infrastructure outsourcing market include Accenture, Acora, Cardonet, Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd. (Tata Business Support Services Ltd), XC Technology Company, GoVirtual Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, SNT Solutions, SP Sysnet, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, transcosmos Information Systems Limited, T-Systems International GmbH, amongst others

Global IT Infrastructure Outsourcing Market

By Offerings

Solutions

Services Service Desk Outsourcing Workplace Outsourcing Data Center Outsourcing Network Outsourcing Others

By End User

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Food and Beverages

Retail

Others (Government, Education, Etc.)

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



