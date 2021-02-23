Global Home Care Providers Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027

Home care providers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of home care providers which will likely to enhance the market growth.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic diseases, growing number of geriatric population across the globe, rising initiatives by the government for the promotion of healthcare services, prevalence of services at affordable cost are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the home care providers market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, adoption of digital solutions along with professionalism of medical nurses and assistants will further create new opportunities for the growth of the home care providers market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Home care providers market is segmented on the basis of service, duration, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on service, home care providers market is segmented into home health care agencies; visiting nurses; and in-home hospice care services. Home health care agencies have been further segmented into personal care services, homemaker and companion services, dietary and nutritional services, speech therapy and audiology. In-home hospice care services have been further segmented into personal care services, counselling, occupational and vocational therapy.

On the basis of duration, home care providers market is segmented into daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually.

Home care providers market has also been segmented based on the end user into patients after surgery, older persons, mothers and new-borns, people with disabilities, mentally ill adults, and others.

The major players covered in the home care providers market report are Apria Healthcare Group, Abbott, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Chemed Corporation., Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC, Touching Hearts At Home., Crown, Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Golden Living HomeCare, Inc., LHC Group, ElevatingHOME., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Home care providers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service, duration, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the home care providers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the home care providers market due to the rising occurrences of chronic diseases along with easy availability of service providers.

