Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027||Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx Inc, GenDx, Voden Medical Instruments S.p.a., TBG Diagnostics Limited, ProImmune Ltd

Global HLA typing for transplant market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the number of transplantation procedures, rise in technological advancements in HLA typing field and rise in the number of older adult’s organ donors.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global HLA typing for transplant market are Abbott, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx Inc, GenDx, Voden Medical Instruments S.p.a., TBG Diagnostics Limited, ProImmune Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Omixon Inc., omicX, MC Diagnostics Ltd, Luminex Corporation, Integrated Gulf Biosystems, InGen and others.

In July 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Linkage Biosciences. The acquisition would help Thermo Fisher Scientific in expanding the company’s product portfolio by providing HLA-typing kits, KIR-typing kits, HPA-typing kits and strengthening its position in HLA market

In February 2017, Immure, Inc., launched new MIA FORA NGS FLEX HLA Typing Assay with the capability to cover upto 11 HLA genes. The new typing assay supports high resolution solution without affecting performance. The new product will fulfil the demand of HLA testing community and also provides best quality transplant product line to customers, available in the market

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL HLA TYPING FOR TRANSPLANT MARKET

By Technology

(Non-Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay),

Products and Services

(Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software and Services),

Application

(Diagnostic Applications, Research Applications),

End-User

(Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutions, Commercial Service Providers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increase in the number of transplantation procedures might enhance the market

Rise in technological advancements in HLA typing field would accelerate the growth

Increase in the investment and funding for research purpose can act as a catalyst

Rise in the number of older adults organ donors has driven the market

Market Restraints

Devices are very expensive which can restrict the market

Stringent policies and norms might act as a restraint

Limited number of medical center for Organ Donation and Transplantation Procedures would hamper the market

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

