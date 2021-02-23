Global Hips & Knees Reconstructive Market Things to Focus on to Ensure Long-term Success | Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Limacorporate S.p.a.

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the global hips & knees reconstructive market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global hips & knees reconstructive market and offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global hips & knees reconstructive market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global hips & knees reconstructive market are also presented in the report. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecasts on the basis of product type, fixation type, end user and region. The report provides analysis of the global hips & knees reconstructive market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Hip Reconstruction Total Hip Reconstruction Implants Metal-on-Polyethylene Metal-on-Metal Ceramic-on-Polyethylene Ceramic-on-Ceramic Others Partial Hip Reconstruction Implants Revision Implants

Knee Reconstruction Total Knee Reconstruction Implants Partial Knee Reconstruction Implants Revision Implants



By Fixation Type

Cement

Cementless

Hybrid

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Report Structure

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different hips & knees reconstructive product types. The market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global hips & knees reconstructive market. The report also analyses the market on the basis of fixation type and presents a comprehensive forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of end user and presents a forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The report further analyses the market on the basis of different regions and presents an in-depth forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years.

Research Methodology

We have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global hips & knees reconstructive market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered in the global hips & knees reconstructive market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global hips & knees reconstructive market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.

Competition Profiling

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global hips & knees reconstructive market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global hips & knees reconstructive market as well as the potential players. This section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global hips & knees reconstructive market. Detailed profiles of hips & knees reconstructive product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their product portfolio, long- and short-term strategies and recent market developments.