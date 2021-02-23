Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Global hidradenitis suppurativa treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The global hidradenitis suppurativa treatment market is supposed to grow faster during the forecast period as a large number of ongoing clinical trial and introduction of new treatment options.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hidradenitis suppurativa treatment market are AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd, Abbott, ALLERGAN, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., LEO Pharma A/S, Zydus Cadila, among others.

Market Drivers

Prevailing cases of various skin disorders will drive the growth of this market Ongoing clinical trials along with introduction of new treatment options will boost the market growth



Growing investment in R&D activities along with technological advancement can also boost the market growth



Environmental changes due to global warming has increased the skin diseases and is contributing as one of the growth factor

Market Restraints

A weak pipeline of drugs restrains the growth of market as most of drugs are in phase II clinical trials indicating a less chance of approval High cost of therapy along with chances of side-effects can also hamper the market growth

Development of drug resistance to many agents used for treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa can impede the growth of this market also disturbs the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, InflaRx reported the outcomes of the international SHINE phase IIb study conducted for safety and efficacy study of IFX-1, a first-in-class anti-human complement factor C5a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Approximately more than 150 people are treated with this drug during the clinical study period

In March 2019, AbbVie Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd received additional approval for Humira, an anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody for treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in Japan. The efficacy and safety studies of humira have shown positive results towards management of hidradenitis suppurativa. With the additional approval, Humira will be the first biological treatment for HS in japan after US and EU

Segmentation: Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Market

By Clinical Stages

Hurley stage 1

Hurley stage 2

Hurley stage 3

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

