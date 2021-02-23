Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Market Research Report 2021

​Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

98%?Purity?99.5%

99.5%?Purity

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Leather

Other

By Company

Evonik

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9)

1.2 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 98%?Purity?99.5%

1.2.3 99.5%?Purity

1.3 Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Textile & Leather

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)(CAS 101-43-9) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cyclohexyl Methacrylate (CHMA)

