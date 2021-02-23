Global CVD Diamond Market || keyplayers , Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Element Six S.A., Heyaru Group

The report “Global CVD Diamond Market, By Product Type (Polished and Rough), By Technology Type (Hot Filament, Microwave Plasma, and Arc–Jet Torch), By Application (Mechanical applications, Thermal applications, Electrochemical applications, Jewelry, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global CVD diamond market is projected to grow from US$ 10.23 billion in 2020 to US$ 22.1 billion by 2029. Increasing demand for CVD diamond from electronic industry drives the global CVD diamond market. In addition, rising adoption of CVD diamond in super abrasives industry is also expected to propel the global CVD diamond market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global CVD diamond market accounted for US$ 10.23 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application, and region.

By product type, the rough product type segment is accounted for major share in the global CVD diamond market. This is owing to increasing preference in electronics sectors for designing chips, thermal management, etc.

By technology type, the microwave plasma segment is accounted for major share in the global CVD diamond market. This is due to increasing demand for precision tools, electronics, optics, and gems across the globe.

By application, the electrochemical applications segment is accounted for major share in the global CVD diamond market. This can be attributed to excellent properties of CVD diamond such as high thermal conductivity and high resistance to thermal shock is increasing its applicability in electronic devices as heat dispensers.

By region, Asia Pacific CVD diamond market is expected to account for major revenue in terms of revenue in the global CVD diamond market. This can be attributed to rising adoption of CVD diamond from the electronic industry in countries such as India and China of the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global CVD Diamond Market", By Product Type (Polished and Rough), By Technology Type (Hot Filament, Microwave Plasma, and Arc–Jet Torch), By Application (Mechanical applications, Thermal applications, Electrochemical applications, Jewelry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global CVD diamond market include Applied Diamond Inc, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Element Six S.A., Heyaru Group, ILJIN Diamond CO., LTD, New Diamond Technology LLC, Pure Grown Diamonds, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, and Swarovski Group.

