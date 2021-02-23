Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Gears Market Forecast to 2027 – American Axle & Manufacturing, AmTech International, Bharat Gears Limited, IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, RSB Group, SHOWA CORPORATION

The gears have proved as essential component for the automotive manufacturing. The growing demand for automatic transmission is a major ongoing trend in the automotive sector. Asia Pacific has proved to be an attractive market for the automotive gears followed by North America. Development of automatic vehicles will witness prospective growth opportunities for the key players in the forecast period.

The automotive gears market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth of the automotive industry coupled with production of vehicles. Also, enhanced driving experience with respect to improved acceleration and smooth gear shifting further propels the market growth. However, high cost associated with high end gear systems may hinder the growth of the automotive gears market during the forecast period. On the other hand, lightweight gear systems and newer raw material technology would offer lucrative opportunities for the players of the automotive gears market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive gears companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

AmTech International

Bharat Gears Limited

IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

RSB Group

SHOWA CORPORATION

Univance Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Automotive Gears Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Spur Gears, Bevel Gears, Helical Gears, Worm Gears, Rack and Pinion Gears, Planetary Gears, Hypoid Gears); Material Type (Metallic Gears, Non-Metallic Gears); Application (Transmission System, Steering System, Differential System, Others) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Gears Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Gears market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Gears industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Gears market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Gears market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Gears market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

