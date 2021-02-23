Global ChIP-Sequencing Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, BGI Group Guangdong ICP

ChIP-sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to growing at a CAGR of 9.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the instances of cancer and transmissible diseases will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the ChIP-sequencing market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, BGI Group Guangdong ICP, Qiagen, PerkinElmer Inc, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH and PierianDX among other domestic and global players.

Major Points in the Report

To get a comprehensive overview of the ChIP-sequencing market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the ChIP-sequencing is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Global Scope and ChIP-Sequencing Market Size

ChIP-sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, workflow and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will helps to analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the ChIP-sequencing market is segmented into targeted sequencing and re-sequencing, whole genome sequencing and whole exome sequencing.

On the basis of workflow, the ChIP-sequencing market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis.

Based on end-user, the ChIP-sequencing market is segmented into academic research institutes, clinical research institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies and others.

ChIP-Sequencing Market Country Level Analysis

ChIP-sequencing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, workflow and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ChIP-sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America and Europe are dominating the ChIP-sequencing market due to rising government support for research and development. Asia-Pacific expected to witness growth in the next generation sequencing due to high investment in India and China on research and development of next generation sequencing.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in ChIP-sequencing Market

8 ChIP-sequencing Market, By Service

9 ChIP-sequencing Market, By Deployment Type

10 ChIP-sequencing Market, By Organization Size

11 ChIP-sequencing Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

