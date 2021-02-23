Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market || keyplayers QIAGEN, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

The report “Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market, By Technique (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Epigenetics), By Technology (Sequencing Techniques (NGS, Sanger Sequencing, and Pyro Sequencing), In Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, qPCR, and Microarray), By Application (Personalized Medicine, Oncological Diagnostics, and Research (Cancer Research and Biomarker Discovery)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cancer or tumor profiling market is projected to grow from US$ 9.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 23.4 billion by 2029. Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is major factor driving the global cancer or tumor profiling market. Further, emergence of cancer profiling over traditional cancer diagnostic methods is propelling the global cancer or tumor profiling market.

Key Highlights:

In October 2018, Illumina Inc launched “TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500)” a comprehensive pan-cancer assay designed to identify known and emerging tumor biomarkers.

On March 27, 2019, NanoString Technologies, Inc. launched “GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler” is first platform to provide high-plex and high-throughput spatial profiling of RNA or protein from a single FFPE section.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cancer or tumor profiling market accounted for US$ 9.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technique, technology, application, and region.

By technique, the global cancer or tumor profiling market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and epigenetics.

By technology, NGS technology segment is dominated in the global cancer or tumor profiling market, owing to this an advanced sequencing technology which is able to use for precise genomic sequencing of tumor DNA.

By application, the global cancer or tumor profiling market is bifurcated into personalized medicine, oncological diagnostics, and research. Research application sub-segment is bifurcated into cancer research and biomarker discovery.

By region, North America cancer or tumor profiling market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global cancer or tumor profiling market over the forecast period, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to rising penetration of cancer in countries such as U.S. of the region. Asia Pacific tumor profiling market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global cancer or tumor profiling market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market”, By Technique (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Epigenetics), By Technology (Sequencing Techniques (NGS, Sanger Sequencing, and Pyro Sequencing), In Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, qPCR, and Microarray), By Application (Personalized Medicine, Oncological Diagnostics, and Research (Cancer Research and Biomarker Discovery)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global cancer or tumor profiling market includes Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Caris Life Sciences, Helomics Corp, Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Caris Life Sciences, Inc., and NanoString Technologies, Inc.

