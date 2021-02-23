Global Agriculture Drones Market Landscape To Witness Emergence Of New Challenges For Mass Adoption Upto 2027

The agriculture drones market is globally valued at US$ 1.25 billion. Our research team has analyzed and proposed that by the end of 2027 the global agriculture drones market is expected to reach US$ 6.71 billion. Growing at such a healthy CAGR of 30.1% across the forecast period, the global Agriculture drones Market is expected to witness disruptive changes.

The COVID pandemic has brought unpredictable ups and downs in the global agriculture drones market. The research survey carried out at Decision Market Reports on the global agriculture drones deep dives in the impact factors, analyzing the degree of impact on the market. This report is helpful for the key players and market leaders and other key participants, aiming to understand the key insights on the agriculture drones market. Analyzing the offered data in the right way is likely to provide valuable insights into the market. These key insights can be used in strategic planning, global or regional expansion. Moreover, it offers competitive information about the products and services in the global Agriculture drones Market; thus shaping the market.

The global agriculture drones market research report incorporates exhaustive SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis for the companies that grab the top share of the global agriculture drones. Nonetheless, all the top news about the agriculture drones market like mergers, acquisitions, financial details, new product launches, regional expansion, and other competitive information are also covered in this market report.

Top key players are included in this research report with thorough company profiling and detailed financial analysis. The few top players included in the report are Honeycomb Corporation, Amazon, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., 3D Robotics, Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, DroneDeploy, OPTiM Corp and Precisionhawk amongst several.

Apart from the qualitative research work (company information and recent news and market trends), the report also covers revenue breakdown by segment, region, and country.

Based on UAV system segment, the global market is segmented into the following three sections:

Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

By application

Crop Spraying

Field Mapping

Pest Control

Seeding

Livestock Management

Others

On basis of rotor type or lifting technology

Fixed-Wing Drones

Multi-Rotor Drones

Single-Rotor Drones

Hybrid-Rotor Drones

Geographically, the following five regions are fully investigated:

APAC

Europe

North America

Latin America

RoW

Covering the market dynamics (drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints), the report encompasses all the important necessary information required for decision making.

