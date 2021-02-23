Global ActuatorMarket Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

Actuators are gaining traction in the global market with the increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation across different industries. Advanced actuators enhance productivity and reduce downtime in industrial facilities. Electrical actuators are increasingly replacing hydraulic and pneumatic actuators as the latter has higher efficiency and greater levels of control.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The actuator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as ongoing technological advances in actuators, coupled with an increasing number of new air travelers and aircraft deliveries. Also, growing investments for process automation in industries in developing nations is likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand, volatility in crude oil prices may hinder the growth of the actuator market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the development of smart cities is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the actuator market in the coming years.

Some of the key players in this market include :

ABB Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

IMI plc

MISUMI Group Inc.

Moog Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SMC Corporation of America

Tolomatic, Inc.

Venture Mfg Co

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL Actuator MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global actuator market is segmented on the basis of type, actuation, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as linear actuators and rotary actuators. By actuation, the market is segmented as hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as industrial automation, vehicles and equipment, and robotics. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.

The Insight Partners Actuator Machine Market Research Report Scenario include:-

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Actuator Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Actuator Machine Market .

highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global . Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Actuator Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Actuator Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Actuator Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Actuator Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Actuator Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Actuator Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Actuator Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Actuator Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Actuator Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

