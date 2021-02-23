Germany Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation, Parameters, Prospects 2021 And Forecast Research Report To 2027

“Germany Fitness Equipment Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width of pages: 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Germany Fitness Equipment Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. key statistics on the market status. Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

Germany Fitness Equipment Market Research report comprises of a brief summary on the trends and tendency that may help the key market players functioning in the industry to understand the market and strategize for his or her Organization expansion for this reason.

Germany Fitness Equipment Market By Type (namely body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment) By Product Type(Bioimpedance analyzers, skinfold caliper, dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), hydrostatic weighing and, air displacement plethysmography), By End User (health clubs/ gyms, home settings, corporate settings, hotels, apartments, hospitals, clinics), By Geography (Germany) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Germany Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 1,861.9 million by 2024 from USD 1,100.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

Fitness Equipment Market is growing owing to the factors such as rising awareness regarding health & fitness, increasing obese population, improved lifestyle of people, rising disposable income of the individuals, increasing ageing population, increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The demand for the fitness equipment will be always there as long as people want to stay fit or lose weight.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis:- Type and end-user.

The Germany Fitness Equipment Market is segmented into four product types:-

Body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment.

Cardiovascular training equipment is sub-segment :-

Treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationery cycles, rowing machines, stair steppers and others.

In 2017, the treadmills market segment is expected to dominate the market.

Strength training equipment market is sub-segmented:-

Single stations, plate loaded equipment, free weights, benches & racks, multistations and, accessories.

In 2017, single stations market segment is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of end-users:-

Sub-Segment:-H ealth clubs/gyms, home settings, corporate settings, apartments, hotels, hospitals and clinics.

In 2017, health clubs/gyms market segment is expected to dominate the market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are:

TechnoGym S.p.A

StairMaster

Nautilus, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Hammer-Fitness

Precor

Schnell Trainingsgeräte GmbH

Johnson Health Tech

Brunswick Corporation

GE Healthcare

Among Others

