GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2021 Exclusive Manufacturers – Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cree Inc., GaN Systems Inc.

The Market Research on the “GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The GaN Semiconductor Devices market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for GaN Semiconductor Devices investments from 2021 till 2026.

The GaN semiconductor devices market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied was valued at USD 1256.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 3335.46 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market :

Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cree Inc., GaN Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, OSRAM GmbH, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

The GaN Semiconductor Devices Market is Highly Fragmented due to a large number of players in the market as the GaN Semiconductor Devices Market have many applications across various industries. Some key players in the market are NXP, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation. Some of the key players in the Market are Toshiba Corporation announced the development of its next-generation SCiB, which uses new material to double the capacity of the battery anode in October 2017. The company announced that Toshiba Memory Corporation(TMC), its wholly-owned subsidiary, chose Kitakami City in the Iwate prefecture as the next location from the expansion of its flash memory operations in September 2017. The company announced the latest addition to its SCiB line-up of innovative lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, the SIP series of modules for automated guided vehicles (AVG), and other types of industrial equipment in March 2017.

Key Market Trends: –

Transistors Has The Largest Share In The Market.

– Gallium nitride (GaN) power transistor and integrated circuit technologies have matured dramatically over the past few years, and many of these devices have been manufactured for various applications, ranging from pulsed radars and counter-IED jammers to CATV modules and fourth-generation infrastructure base-stations.

– Lateral GaN transistors possess features, such as lower power losses, higher operating temperatures and smaller systems that are capable of replacing IGBT devices in automotive applications.

– GaN is an emerging technology that shows promise to replace silicon MOSFETs in the next generation of power transistors. As silicon approaches its performance limits, GaN devices offer superior conductivity and switching characteristics, allowing designers to optimize system power losses, size, weight, and cost, significantly.

– GaN devices are a high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) with a higher band gap, electron mobility, and electron velocity than silicon and silicon carbide devices. These material characteristics make the GaN device more suitable for higher frequencies and higher voltage operation.

– GaN transistors have continued to improve, allowing amplifier manufacturers to bring to market Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) that operate at higher frequencies and produce higher output power. The trickle of GaN-based amplifiers a few years ago has turned into a full-fledged torrent. UHF Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) have been developed for use in government and commercial communications satellites.

North America Has Largest Market Share Presently.

– The growth in the North American GaN semiconductor device market strongly correlates with the boost in end-user industries, such as automotive, ICT, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Moreover, the region is home to some of the leading players in the end-user industries, resulting in the largest market share.

– The growth in North America is encouraged by the wider utilization of GaN-based transistors, military radar, and electronic warfare in military applications. Also, the growing demand for LEDs in consumer electronic products, such as televisions, laptops, gaming devices, personal computers, and tablet PCs, has further fuelled the growth of the market studied.

– The United States is the highest spender on defense in the world. The country is expected to spend USD 640 billion in 2018 in military and defense. With Canada expected to follow suit and increase its defense expenditure, the demand for GaN semiconductors in defense is expected to drive the market in the region.

– The US EV market is growing by 18%. Furthermore, the launch of new EVs from Tesla motors in 2017 is expected to further increase the demand for GaN semiconductors in the North America region.

– The US connected car market is recording a CAGR of 22%. Applications of GaN technology in the connected car segment, such as the infotainment system and all important safety systems, are expected to increase the demand for GaN semiconductor in the region.

