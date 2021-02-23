Ferrochrome Market Size, Status and Precise Outlook 2021-2026 | EurasianResourcesGroup, Glencore-Merafe, SamancorChrome

Global Ferrochrome Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Ferrochrome Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on Ferrochrome market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The global ferrochrome market size was valued at USD 16.77 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The Stainless-steel industry accounts for about 75.0% of the world’s ferrochrome intake. China is the leading manufacturer of stainless steel, and hence the largest consumer of ferrochrome. Global production of stainless-steel is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years due to strong demand from the building & construction industry, owing to its superior quality and corrosion-resistant properties.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: EurasianResourcesGroup, Glencore-Merafe, SamancorChrome, HernicFerrochrome, IFM, FACOR, MintalGroup, TataSteel, IMFA, ShanxiJiangCountyMinmetal, JilinFerroAlloys, EhuiGroup, Outokumpu.

Key Insights of Report:

Based on type, low carbon ferrochrome generated a revenue of USD 2 billion in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period as it is used in stainless steel; the product’s primary applications are in carbon & low alloy steels and tool steels.

The 200 series is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecasted period, owing to its essential features of high-temperature tolerance and excellent corrosion resistance, thereby making it appropriate for various applications.

The stainless-steel application is the major contributor to the Ferrochrome market. The stainless-steel sector of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 75.6% of the market in 2019. There was no other substitute for ferrochrome in the stainless-steel application to improve the cosmetic appearance and reduce oxidation.

The market study on the world Ferrochrome market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Global Ferrochrome Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

HighCarbonType

LowCarbonType

Others

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

Stainlesssteel

Engineering&alloysteel

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

