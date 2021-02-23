Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Accenture, BAE Systems plc, Nasdaq Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc

The Europe anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 435.15 million in 2019 to US$ 1,713.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across Europe. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the Europe anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent. The adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across Europe region has increased over the years due to growing concerns for fraudulent activities and rising online transactions across various verticals.

Top Key Players:-

• Accenture

• ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

• BAE Systems plc

• LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

• Nasdaq Inc.

• NICE Ltd.

• Open Text Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAS Institute Inc.

Further, growth in technological advancements, emergence of crypto-currencies, and rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions supplement the demand for anti-money laundering solutions across Europe. A significant number of players are present in the Europe anti-money laundering solution market. Rise in partnerships and increase in product launches are driving the Europe anti-money laundering solution market. Also, other factors such as growing focus on limiting risks related to digital payment methods is also expected to drive the Europe anti-money laundering solution market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

• What are the key factors driving the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution market?

