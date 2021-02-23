Europe Air Ambulance Services Market is expected to reach US$ 1318.5 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.0%

Ambulance services are vital for transportation in case of medical emergencies. An efficient ambulance service has led to on-time medical attention for accident victims or patients with chronic illness, emergency medication situations, etc. Air ambulances are armed with innovative medical equipment and accessories, along with skilled medical crew trained in providing initial emergency medical care to patients.

According to the report by Business Market Insights, Europe Air Ambulance Services Market is expected to reach US$ 1318.5 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 7.0%.

The Europe Air Ambulance Services Market is growing along with the Aerospace and Defense industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

On-board medical assistance, favorable policies for reimbursement, rising governmental focus for enhancing the emergency care standards, demand for better emergency health care services are expected to drive the Europe air ambulance services market. However, operational constraints, high costs, and air ambulance accidental incidences are projected to restrain the Europe air ambulance services market.

Air ambulance provides the advantages over the issue of prolonged travel durations and limited remote areas reach that are faced in road ambulance services. The Federal Aviation Administration has laid down strict safety guidelines for air ambulance services. Air ambulance services are equipped with advanced life care services (ALS). Earlier, the use of ambulances were primarily in the battlefield; however, with rising incidence of several severe medical situations coupled with advanced innovation in ambulances, their utilization also started for transportation to-and-from hospitals of critical patients. Air ambulance services directly transport patients from their residence or place of accident to the health care establishment such as multispecialty hospitals.

Europe Air Ambulance Services – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By Type

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By Service Model

Hospital Based

Government Run

Independent

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By End User

Domestic

International

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiles

Aero Medical Ambulance Service

Aero-Dienst GmbH

Airlec Air Espace

European Air Ambulance

Flightserve International

IAS Medical

Medical Air Service

Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

Capital Air Ambulance

