Electric Motor Market Size | Share, Trends, Growth | Latest Technology Industry Report, 2021-2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Electric Motor Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Electric Motor Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

The increase in requirement for superior machine management in automotive sector, due to the extreme efficiency of AC synchronous motors powers the development of electric motor market in India. The laws such as MEPS (Minimum Energy Performance Standards), powers the development of energy competent electric motors market all over the world.

The electric motor creates mechanical energy from electrical energy. Its elements comprise bearings, rotor, air gap, stator, commutator, and windings. Factors such as torque requirements, angular movements, speed, acceleration, and control make AC motors a perfect option for robotic system makers.

The global electric motor market is divided into output power, motor type, application, voltage range, region, and speed. On the basis of motor type, the global market is segmented into DC, AC, and hermetic motors. AC motors has two sub-divisions, which comprises induction AC motor and synchronous AC motors. In the same way, DC motor is additionally divided into brushless DC motor and brushed DC motor. The AC motor segment held the biggest share, owing to rise in requirement for energy-competent conveyor systems in automotive and manufacturing sectors. On the basis of output power, it is divided into fractional horsepower (FHP) output and integral horsepower (IHP) output. Based on voltage range, the market is divided into 10-20 V, 9 V & below, 60 V & above, and 21-60 V. The 60 V & above motor section had the biggest share, owing to its elevation in requirement in heavy industrial machinery sector for energy-competent conveyor systems in automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Electric Motor Manufacturers

The major players in the global electric motor market are,

Siemens AG

Ametek Incorporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baldor Electric Incorporation

Asmo Corporation Limited

ARC Systems Incorporation

Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Rockwell Automation Incorporation.

Product Launch And Partnership By Major Players To Power Growth In The Market

Major players in the global market for electric motor adopted product launch and partnership as its major developmental tactic to branch out its business and enhance its product portfolio. For example, WEG S.A, and Spanish private firm, a leading provider of pork, in January 2019 inked partnership deal. As per the deal Spanish private firm has set up W22 Magnet IE4 electric motors at the Manresa facilities in refrigeration system. In the same manner, Nord Drivesystems in December 2017 rolled out IE4, AC synchronous motors for applications in food & beverage sectors. Via this decision Nord branched out its portfolio of PM synchronous motor.

Increase in mergers and acquisitions by leading companies in the electric motors market over the past few years have power the growth of global market. Current market consolidation can be majorly credited to the rising requirement for product innovation, organizational efficiency, market expansion, and technological advancements. Huge-scale industries purchase small-scale companies to elevate their market attendance and branch out their business. Over the coming years, due to several acquisitions, the electric motor market in India has grown.

For example, some of the prominent acquisitions are: Bosch completely purchased EM-motive in 2019. WEG S.A. in 2018 purchased Antriebstechnik KATT Hessen GmbH. Nidec purchased the Emerson Electric Company’s electric motor business in 2017. WEG purchased Bluffton Motor Works LLC in 2017.

North America Added Up For The Biggest Share, And Is Predicted To Secure The Vanguard Position During The Coming Period

Regionally, the electric motor market is divided to Europe, North America, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific. North America added up for the biggest share, and is predicted to secure the vanguard position during the coming period. This is credited to industrial development and growth of aerospace sector. The US is a pioneer in the global market. Hence, the global market share is more amongst the countries in North America.

Key Market Segments:

By Motor Type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor (Synchronous AC motors, Induction AC motor), Direct Current (DC) Motor (Brushed DC motor, Brushless DC motor), Hermetic Motor

By Output Power: Integral Horsepower (IHP) Output, Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Output

By Voltage Range: 9 V & Below, 10-20 V, 21-60 V, 60 V & Above

By Application: Industrial machinery, Motor vehicles, Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, Aerospace & transportation, Household appliances, Other

By Speed (RPM): Low-Speed Electric Motors (Less Than 1,000 RPM), Medium-Speed Electric Motors (1,001-25,000 RPM), High-Speed Electric Motors (25,001-75,000 RPM), Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors (Greater Than 75,001 RPM)

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

