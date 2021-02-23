Denims Market Share | Size 2021, Share, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecast by 2027

The Denims Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Denims Market 2019-2025

The forecast period 2019-2025 is expected to show significant growth in Global Denim Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Denim product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Denim is one of those universal fabrics that can be found in every corner of the world. Light denim, medium denim and heavy denim are the different types of denim. Jeans, shirt, jacket, and others are the different end-use products of the denim fabric. It is a strong, durable fabric constructed in a twill weave with indigo and white yarns. Denim is usually woven with 100%-cotton yarn; however, now days it’s blended with polyester, to control shrinkage and wrinkles, and Lycra to add enlarge.

Top players like,

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Jiangyin Chulong

Bafang Fabric

Haitian Textile

Advance Denim

KG Denim

Shunfeng Textile

Bossa

Shandong Wantai

Zhejiang Hongfa

Suyin

Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Denims industry.

Market segmentation

By Type,

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

By End-use Product,

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

Based on end-use segment, in 2016, the demand of denim was dominated by jeans. It accounted for the major shares of the Denims market.

By Gender,

Male

Female

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Denims market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of Denims market

Trends toward Denims market

