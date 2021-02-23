Denims Market Share | Size 2021, Share, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecast by 2027
The Denims Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.
Denims Market 2019-2025
The forecast period 2019-2025 is expected to show significant growth in Global Denim Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Denim product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.
Denim is one of those universal fabrics that can be found in every corner of the world. Light denim, medium denim and heavy denim are the different types of denim. Jeans, shirt, jacket, and others are the different end-use products of the denim fabric. It is a strong, durable fabric constructed in a twill weave with indigo and white yarns. Denim is usually woven with 100%-cotton yarn; however, now days it’s blended with polyester, to control shrinkage and wrinkles, and Lycra to add enlarge.
Top players like,
- Weiqiao Textile
- Sudarshan Jeans
- Black Peony
- Orta Anadolu
- Canatiba
- Vicunha
- Isko
- Arvind
- Aarvee
- Nandan Denim Ltd
- Jindal Worldwide
- Etco Denim
- Raymond UCO
- Bhaskar Industries
- Sangam
- Oswal Denims
- Suryalakshmi
- Shasha Denims Limited
- Xinlan Group
- Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
- Cone Denim
- Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
- Weifang Lantian Textile
- Jiangyin Chulong
- Bafang Fabric
- Haitian Textile
- Advance Denim
- KG Denim
- Shunfeng Textile
- Bossa
- Shandong Wantai
- Zhejiang Hongfa
- Suyin
- Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Denims industry.
Market segmentation
By Type,
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
By End-use Product,
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
Based on end-use segment, in 2016, the demand of denim was dominated by jeans. It accounted for the major shares of the Denims market.
By Gender,
Male
Female
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Denims market.
The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:
- The strong growth of Denims market
- Trends toward Denims market
