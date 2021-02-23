Data Discovery Market Precise Outlook 2021 – Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce Company), SAP SE, Cloudera, Inc.

The Market Research on the “Data Discovery Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Data Discovery market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Data Discovery investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Data Discovery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Data Discovery Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593329/data-discovery-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Data Discovery Market :

Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce Company), Datameer, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., SAP SE, Tibco Software Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Platfora, Inc., ClearStory Data Inc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– May 2020 – Tableau rolled its latest version to date, 2020.2, which includes a new data model for multiple source analysis without coding or scripting as well as a feature called Metrics, which monitors key performance indicators via mobile devices. Data modeling is designed to democratize the ability to analyze complex data sets. With the new data model, Tableau will aggregate details for the analysis required.

– October 2019 – Datameer, announced funding to drive global adoption of Datameer X by the data science community and importantly to launch Neebo, a cloud-native self-service solution that will enable teams of analytics professionals and data scientists to create, discover, use, and share trusted assets in hybrid landscapes.

Key Market Trends: –

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector Holds a Dominant Position

– Data discovery tools help to take issues such as inadequate data modeling abilities of bank employees and enable bank personnel to interpret the data to magnify the customer experience. It helps to recognize potential customer segments and trap them with compelling offers. More significantly, data discovery allows banks and financial service providers to build business models and make proper investment decisions with substantial risk analysis.

– The trend is growing, and in 2020 these numbers became only more significant. According to GDC prognosis, the amount of data generated each second will increase by 700% by 2020. The financial and banking data will be one of the foundations of this Big Data surge, and being able to concoct it means being competitive amongst the banks and financial institutions.

– With a massive volume of data gushing from many transactions, the banks are trying to find innovative business ideas and risk management solutions. Each set of the data gathered over a period tells a unique story and shows the goalpost for a definite future period so that a business firm can capitalize on this information to attain a competitive edge in the market.

– For instance, SAS through its offerings delivers proven value and can help unlock AIs vast potential for digital transformation. SAS in the Banking Industry has more than 3500 financial services customers worldwide; more than 90% of the top global banks use SAS. Banking analytics solutions from SAS with predictive analytics and embedded AI skills are helping meet a variety of strategic business needs.

North America to Dominate the Data Discovery Market

– North America is expected to lead the data discovery market owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies, significant investments in cloud-based solutions, and the presence of a high number of businesses in this region. The need to increase storage capacity has become an opportunity for every major enterprise in the area, as there is a continuous rise in data and respective applications.

– The development of mobile broadband, growth in cloud computing, and Big Data analytics are propelling the demand for new data infrastructures and hence data discovery software. Moreover, the declining prices of servers have enhanced the adoption of cloud computing businesses across North America, stoking the construction of effective and sustainable data, hence boosting the market being studied.

– As per the CBRE report, the US primary data center market’s total capacity grew by 200 megawatts (MW) or 8% in 2019. Regions, like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, New York Tri-State, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley accounted for the largest share of data centers in the United States. Digital Realty manages over 145 sites globally, and the one located in Chicago on the East Cermak is one of the largest data centers.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593329/data-discovery-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com