Cyber Warfare Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 21.16% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Cyber Warfare Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Cyber Warfare market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cyber Warfare investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Cyber Warfare Market was valued at USD 39.30 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 122.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.16%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Cyber Warfare Market :

BAE Systems PLC, The Boeing Company, General Dynamic Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Fire Eye Inc., Raytheon Company, Leonardo SpA, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., DXC Technology Pvt. Ltd., Airbus SE, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– May 2019 – FireEye Inc. joined the Perspecta team to provide defensive and cyber threat intelligence operations support to U.S. army cyber command. FireEye is to provide professional services to Perspecta to assist with cyber threat intelligence operations, defensive cyber operations (DCO), cyberspace incident response, and cyberspace exercise support and training.

– March 2019 – General Dynamics Mission Systems was awarded USD 980 million contract from the US army for electronic and cyber warfare capabilities. The new cyber warfare contract involves the delivery of new cyber capabilities, in addition to upgrades of existing cyber systems, along with training, documentation, and support activities. The agreement aims to serve as the US Armys primary source of cyber innovation and delivery.

Key Market Trends: –

Defense is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The defense sector is expected to hold a significant market share in the cyber warfare market. The defense sector is distributing expanded financing to the digital security units in order to mitigate the potential risk from a country or state programmer. The rise of innovations and the Internet of Thing (IoT) in the resistance is being foreseen as a driving component for the usage of the digital fighting framework in the defense segment.

– Most of the governments are now placing greater emphasis on enhancing their cyber defense in order to protect their systems, networks, missiles, fighter planes, etc. which can be easily hacked and taken control.

– The countries are investing heavily in cybersecurity solutions, to avoid theft of intellectual property and compromising of systems that are used to monitor and control the country’s defense systems and capabilities. In order to keep pace with the modern defense advancements, countries have developed new technologies, such as unmanned vehicles, hypersonic weapons, etc. These advancements are highly dependent on data and connectivity, making them vulnerable to breaches and attacks. Thus, there is an increasing necessity for the countries to focus on developing countermeasures to safeguard critical information.

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to have a significant market share for the cyber warfare market. Expanding the cyber defense budget, government initiatives to secure computerized framework, and spotlight on reinforcing cybersecurity approaches are the key driving element affecting the territorial demand in the region. Besides, the foundation of cybersecurity units and deploying powerful cybersecurity systems inside government organizations, military and guard part are further driving business sector development.

– The US Federal Government has taken several initiatives against cyber attacks and is continually demonstrating its cyber warfare capabilities to help reduce sophisticated attacks. The US government is building its cyber army and has proposed 133 teams for its “cyber mission force” by 2018. It is also engaging in proactive training and development to military personnel in the US Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCoE) which is the US Army’s force modernization proponent for cyberspace operations, signal/communications networks, and information services.

– As a major developed economy, the United States is highly dependent on internet, and therefore, it is highly exposed to cyberattacks. Moreover, the country has substantial capabilities in defense, due to advanced technology and a large military budget. Malicious hacking from domestic or foreign enemies remains a constant threat to the United States. In response to these growing threats, the country has developed significant cyber capabilities.

