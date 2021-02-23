Craft Beer Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., The Gambrinus Company

Global Craft Beer Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Market Size, And Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

On a worldwide scale, the Craft Beer market is appeared to have crossed the benefit bar because of the consideration of unlimited methodologies like explicit modern approaches, item use examination, and future occasions. The attention on the overwhelming players Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V., The Gambrinus Company., Stone & Wood Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company., UNITED BREWERIES LTD, Salt Lake Brewing Co., L.C., Diageo, BrewDog, Athletic Brewing Company, Uiltje Craft Beer, among other domestic and global players.

Craft Beer Market Scenario:

Craft beer market is expected to reach USD 35.3 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 12.3% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for different types of beer styles is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing popularity of organic alcoholic beverages and growing millennial population is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising disposable income, growing number of female drinkers, increasing social media marketing, and changing consumer lifestyle & preferences are expected to enhance the craft beer market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Fluctuation in the cost of the raw material, high cost of the craft beer and high excise duties are expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Conducts Overall CRAFT BEER Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Ale, Lagers, Specialty Beers, Others),

Distribution Channel (On- Trade, Off- Trade),

Age Group (21–35 Years Old, 40–54 Years Old, 55 Years and Above)

The countries covered in the craft beer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

