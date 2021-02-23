COVID-19 Impacts on Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Worth US$ 13,231.44 Mn by 2026

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Snapshot

Timely maintenance and repair enhances the appearance and durability of vehicles. Vehicles need protection from external factors such as climate; road conditions; foreign particles including stones, debris, and rubble; accidents; temperature; and UV radiation. Automotive refinishing coatings are used in the automotive aftermarket by end-users. Increase in demand for esthetic refinish of vehicles across the world has resulted in significant innovations in automotive refinish coatings. Automotive refinish coatings are constantly being developed to match the standards being set in the OEM coatings market. Developments are taking place in the automotive refinish coatings market. For instance, high-tech coating materials that are eco-friendly and contain low amount of solvents are being developed. Automotive refinish coating processes include collision repair and car repair paint. Refinish coatings are applied to vehicles as part of total refinish, part refinish, or as a touch-up measure.

Based on process, the global automotive refinish coatings market has been segmented into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, filler, and others (including e-coat). Clear coat is a prominent segment of the global automotive refinish coatings market. Clear coat is usually pigment-free and transparent. It is exposed to stress and is therefore able to withstand harsh weather conditions such as UV radiation and hail and industrial and natural influences. Clear coat needs favorable compatibility with primer and base coat. It also needs excellent transparency and optical properties, as the entire appearance of the automotive depends on clear coat. Primer is the second layer applied on the automotive body (after e-coat). The typical thickness of an automotive primer is about 25 micro meters. Primer offers excellent adhesion between intermediate coats. It is also responsible for final finish, smoothness, brightness, and texture of the automotive. It also imparts anti-corrosion properties to the automotive surface. Base coat is an intermediate layer of coating applied between the primer and the clear coat. The typical thickness of an automotive base coat stands at about 10 micro meters to 20 micro meters.

In terms of technology, the global automotive refinish coatings market has been divided into solvent-borne, water-borne, and others (including powder and UV-curing). The solvent-borne segment accounts for major share of the market. However, demand for solvent-borne coatings is gradually decreasing, as they contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Solvent-borne coatings are made up of liquefying agents that are meant to evaporate via the chemical reaction with oxygen. The water-borne segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace owing to its low VOC content and environment friendly nature. Water-borne coatings offer an eco-friendly surface treatment. Water is used as a solvent in these coatings to disperse the resin used to make coatings or paints. Water-borne coatings are widely used due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content (less than 3.5 pounds per gallon of water).

Based on region, the global automotive refinish coatings market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Rise in demand for automotive refinish coatings in Asia Pacific and Latin America is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant investments. The region is one of the automobile manufacturing hubs across the world. Rapid rise in car ownership in China is propelling the demand for automotive refinish coatings in the country. In terms of consumption, Europe and North America follow Asia Pacific. However, expansion of the automotive refinish coatings market in these regions is restrained due to the implementation of stringent regulations on VOC emissions. The market in North America and Europe is characterized by consolidation. Automotive vehicle sales have increased in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia in Latin America. Increase in road accidents and rise in demand for recreational vehicles in Brazil are anticipated to boost the automotive refinish coatings market in the region.

The global automotive refinish coatings market is dominated by large players. Presence of large numbers of small- and medium-sized players makes the market highly competitive. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, and KCC Corporation.

