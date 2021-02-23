COVID-19 Impact on Polyurethane Additives Market – Global Industry Report, 2030
The automotive segment is projected to account for significant share of the global polyurethane additives market during the forecast period 2020-2030
Polyurethane Additives Market: Highlights
- Polyurethane additives are compounds that are added to polyurethane polymers to increase their overall performance. They help increase the characteristics of the polymer, thus affecting the processing speed as well as stability of the polymer. Polyurethane additives contribute to the outstanding performance of polyurethane foams and create advantages in the final foam performance.
- Polyurethanes are used in various industries. Products made from these materials can be used as isolation materials in the construction industry. They can also be used in many applications in the automobile industry. Furthermore, they are used in the production of seating and upholstery furniture. They can also be employed in the manufacture of mattresses.
Key Drivers of Polyurethane Additives Market
- In the building & construction sector, polyurethanes are used to make high-performance products that are strong but lightweight, perform well, and are durable and versatile. Therefore, growth in the building & construction industry is expected to boost the demand for polyurethane additives in the near future. Construction activities in North America have increased significantly over the last few years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Government spent US$ 1,369.2 Bn in overall construction activities in January 2020, exhibiting an 1.8% increment from US$ 1,345.5 Bn in December 2019. The U.S. Government spent US$ 977,366 Mn in overall private construction activities and US$ 328,669 in overall public construction activities in 2019.
- Being highly cellular polymers, polyurethane foams are easily ignitable. This characteristic limits their usage in areas that require them to pass certain fire regulations, as fire hazards are associated with the use of these polymeric materials. This further drives the demand for innovating new additives such as flame retardants to reduce the flammability of polyurethanes. A wide range of flame retardants such as inorganic phosphorus, organophosphorus, nitrogen, halogen, and phosphorus-halogen based compounds is used to meet the demand for these additives.
Polyurethane Additives Market: End-use Industry Segment
- Based on end-use industry, the global polyurethane additives market can be segmented into building & construction, bedding & furniture, automotive, and others
- The automotive segment is projected to account for significant share of the global polyurethane additives market during the forecast period. Polyurethanes are used in various parts of an automobile. These additives are used in the foam that makes car seats comfortable. Polyurethane additives are also used in bumpers, interior ceiling sections, car body, spoilers, and doors and windows.
- Expanding at a healthy growth rate, building & construction and bedding & furniture segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period
- In terms of demand, the others segments is anticipated to expand at a moderate to high pace in the near future
Polyurethane Additives Market: Covid-19 Impact
- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy. It has adversely affected various industrial sectors by hampering the supply chain. Purchase and consumption behavior have changed significantly across various sectors with months of consumer lockdown and closure of international supply chains and retail businesses. This has adversely impacted the global polyurethane additives market.
- The combination of extended lockdowns in developed market economies and domestic social distancing has deepened the adverse impact on emerging market economies. Longer lockdowns led to severe impact on household income, corporations’ liquidity, and bank asset quality.
Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Polyurethane Additives Market
- In terms of region, the global polyurethane additives market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America, the U.S. aims to promote investments in its end-use industries. This is estimated to boost the polyurethane additives market in the country.
- In terms of demand, Asia Pacific held major share of the market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is a highly promising region of the global market. This trend is expected to continue in the next few years. The polyurethane additives market in Asia Pacific is driven by expansion in the construction industry, increase in consumer spending, and strong economic growth.
- The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. End-use industries in Mexico have been expanding steadily. The market in the UAE also exhibits significant growth. This is projected to drive the demand for polyurethane additives in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respectively, during the forecast period.
Global Polyurethane Additives Market: Research Scope
Key Manufacturers Operating in Market
The global polyurethane additives market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global polyurethane additives market include:
- Evonik Industries
- BASF SE
- Huntsman Corporation
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Tosoh Corporation
- Momentive
- LANXESS AG
Global Polyurethane Additives Market, by Type
- Flame Retardants
- Surfactants
- Fillers
- Catalysts
- Others
Global Polyurethane Additives Market, by Application
- Coatings
- Elastomers
- Foams
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Others
Global Polyurethane Additives Market, by End-use Industry
- Building & Construction
- Bedding & Furniture
- Automotive
- Others