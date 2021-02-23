COVID-19 Impact on Online Microtransaction Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Technological Advancement and Top Companies: SmileGate (CrossFire), NetEase Inc, Riot Games

Global Online Microtransaction Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

The Online Microtransaction market consists of sales of in-game virtual goods and its related services. Microtransactions are in-game purchases of virtual items for small amounts of money. These often appear in free-to-play games that do not have any cost for downloading the game and only includes the online cost for virtual goods. Microtransactions are done to unlock specific features or enhance the special abilities, content or character in a game.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Microtransaction market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SmileGate (CrossFire), NetEase Inc, Riot Games, Inc, Wargaming.net, NCSoft, Nexon Co. Ltd, Valve Corporation, Activision Blizzard Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Electronic Arts Inc, Take-Two Interactive, Microsoft Corp, Ubisoft Entertainment, CyberAgent Inc, Niantic Inc, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Online Microtransaction, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Online Microtransaction market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Online Microtransaction companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

In-Game Curriencies

Random Chance Puchases

In-Game Items

Expiration

Othes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Teenager

Adult

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Microtransaction market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Microtransaction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Microtransaction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Microtransaction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Microtransaction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Microtransaction by Players

4 Online Microtransaction by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Microtransaction Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

