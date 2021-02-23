Covid-19 Impact on Express Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 -AfterShip Ltd., Aramex International LLC, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Koninklijke PostNL, Poste Italiane, SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd, TNT Holdings B.V.

Express delivery service is the outcome of the enormous demand for quick delivery of products purchased online. The growth of the e-commerce industry has played a crucial factor in encouraging the express delivery market. Companies often charge more for such services and usually are seen to tie-up with the manufacturers in order to manage inventory and warehousing. Industrial automation is likely to influence the express delivery market scenario in recent years positively.

The express delivery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as continuous and robust growth of the e-commerce industry. Besides, increasing consumer demand for same-day delivery is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high costs of services may hamper the growth of the express delivery market during the forecast period. On the other hand, constant improvements by the key players to improve and ease the last-mile delivery experience offers significant opportunities for the express delivery market in the coming years.

The “Global Express Delivery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of express delivery market with detailed market segmentation by destination, business type, end user, and geography. The global express delivery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading express delivery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key express delivery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AfterShip Ltd.

Aramex International LLC

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Koninklijke PostNL

Poste Italiane

SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd

TNT Holdings B.V.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

USPS

Global Express Delivery Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Destination (Domestic, International); Business Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer); End-User (BFSI, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Electronics, Retail and E-commerce, Others) and Geography

The structure of the Express Delivery Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

