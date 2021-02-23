COVID-19 Impact on Clean Label Starch Market to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2029

Clean Label Starch – A Need in Developed Countries, A Want in Developing Countries
The clean label market is set to record a volume sales tantamount to ~232 thousand MT in 2019, and is likely to grow to ~407 thousand MT by 2029. This above-average growth of the clean label starch market is attributable to the shifting attitude of consumers towards healthy food and beverages.
According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), consumers are willing to buy clean-labelled food products, even at a premium price, which has been favoring the movement of the clean label starch market. Being home to the thriving bakery and confectionary industry, there has been a sharp rise in demand for clean label starch in Europe; however, in developing markets, market players look at their products as a way to differentiate their offerings with an effective brand messaging strategy.
Since consumers’ choices are fickle, market players can adapt to the new consumer preference for clean label products by introducing products with enhanced viscosity and texture for improving the taste of end products.
Low Penetration Rate of Clean Label Starch in Developing Countries
Being physically extracted from corn, potatoes, wheat, and other organic food products, clean label starch is obtained in low quantities and requires raw materials in abundance, which directly passes on to the overall cost of the clean label starch. Contrary to this, modified starch is chemically treated and boasts better time-to-market than its clean-labeled counterpart. Though technological improvements are likely to aid manufacturers of clean label starch in speeding up the extraction process, the end product will still encounter the ‘high-cost’ issue.
In cost-sensitive regions, especially where health concerns haven’t occupied a prominent place, market players tend to leverage low-cost ingredients to increase their profit margins, which is projected to exert a highly negative impact on the adoption rate of clean label starch.
Exponential Growth Opportunity Coming from Non-Food Industry
Several research pieces have found some unique properties of clean label starch, which has generated interest among manufacturers operating in the pharmaceutical industry. Nontoxic, nonirritant, and versatility of clean label starch have made it a vital ingredient for the industry. With the rise in research & development activities in the landscape, there has been a rise in the use of clean label starch as a lubricant, binder, and diluent for the manufacturing of tablets and capsules. In addition, the use of clean label starch as a disintegrant has been integral for enabling tablets and capsules to disintegrate into smaller parts, so that drugs can be released quickly for better absorption.
Yet another profitable opportunity for clean label starch manufacturers is generated from the animal feed industry, as livestock farmers seek quality feed to improve the output of their farms.
The report also shows that, in 2019, ~73% of the total clean label starch consumed will be in the powdered form. A key success factor for the sales of powdered clean label starch can be attributed to its high soluble property and long shelf life. In addition, as boundaries no longer define the sales of food products, powdered clean label starch can be more easily shipped as compared to the liquid ones.
Analysts’ Opinion on Market Growth
Authors of the report opine that, the clean label starch market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during 2019-2029, and the shifting preferences of consumers for healthy food and beverages will remain a key success factor for this landscape. In this consolidated landscape, developed countries are found to have better technologies that underpin the production of clean label starch with a zoomed-in focus on quality as well as quantity. Market players are seen stressing on the expansion of their production capacities to meet the increasing demand arising from consumers seeking clean products.
Despite above-average market growth, cost concerns could continue to impede product adoption, which implies that, market players should devise a price competitive strategy, especially in developing countries.
Clean Label Starch Market: Overview
- According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the clean label starch market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2029, globally, revenue generated by the global clean label starch market has been estimated to be ~US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019, and is forecasted to reach ~US$ 2.5 Bn by 2029, increasing at a CAGR of ~6%.
- Consumer food preferences and consumption patterns have witnessed dramatic changes over the past couple of decades around the globe. Changes in diet plans have been influenced by various critical factors such as rise in awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of healthy food, increased rate of Internet penetration in key regions, government initiatives, etc.
- The ‘clean label’ trend is one such enduring trend in today’s world, where consumers demand transparency and simple ingredients in whatever food they consume. Owing to this, starch is now being provided in a clean label format in various regions. As a result, clean label starch is now finding itself in a wide range of food applications such as bakery, convenience food, snacks and confectioneries, and other such key segments.
Innovation in Existing Products Key Influential Factor for the Market
- Over the years, some of the key players in the clean label starch market have been strategizing on innovating their existing as well as new products to cater to the varying needs and demands of their target customers. Change in consumer preferences from artificial or synthetic ingredient-based products to natural and clean label-based products is one of the key factors increasing the demand for clean label products.
- Consumers (food and beverages industry) look for clean label starch products, which are easy to include as an ingredient in various food processing applications and provide a differentiated taste to the food products that are being processed.
- For instance, BENEO, considered to be one of the major players in the clean label starch market, launched a clean label rice starch that helps create unique textures and excellent product stability even under harsh processing conditions. Hence, along with the food nutritive factor, innovation is now considered another prime factor that is driving value sales in the clean label starch market.
Opportunities in the Bakery and Beverage Industry
- Clean label starch is widely used in bakery products, owing to its property to provide excellent water-holding capacity and structure-forming. Clean label starch also provides uniform adhesion to food products, and adds a crispy texture, which is the primary requirement in most products.
- Clean label starch is also used as an egg replacement, and hence, reduces the final cost of the end product, which is the key reason in attracting a lot of new market players to enter into this market,
Higher Manufacturing Cost of Clean Label Products a Hindrance for Growth
- Clean label starch is physically extracted, and no modification is done to enhance the properties of the starch. Modified starch is comparatively cheaper, owing to abundance in the availability of raw materials and low cost of chemicals used for modification.
- The physical extraction process is lengthy and costly, and increases the cost of the end product, which is likely to hinder the growth in the demand for clean label starch. Manufacturers tend to use ingredients that cost less to increase their profit margins, which is again a setback for the clean label starch market.
Low Product Penetration of Clean Label Starch Products in Developing Countries
- Though clean label starch is used on a large scale in developed countries, its penetration rate is comparatively low when it comes to developing regions such as Asia Pacific or MEA. These regions have witnessed a higher consumption rate of dairy and bakery products.
- Clean label starch is not used on a large scale in the Asia Pacific region. Instead, manufacturers use modified starches to maintain the shelf life and quality of these kinds of products, owing to their high profit margins.
Global Clean Label Starch Market Regional Analysis
- On the basis of region, Europe accounts for a higher share in the global clean label starch market in terms of value sales, due to the ever-rising demand for clean label products, which includes clean label starch in the region.
- China has been a dominant region in the clean label starch market in terms of consumption and production. North America is expected to post high growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.