Complementary and Alternative Medicines Market Types, Applications, Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

While the advent of advanced technologies has undoubtedly mitigated the necessity of physical labor in many tasks, it has also made sedentary lifestyles extremely common across the world. An average workday during the 18th century involved constant physical movement from one place to another, the carrying of heavy loads, and high physical exertion in many tasks, while these days, the most exerting physical activity people usually do in offices is taking a short walk to the nearest coffee machine.

This drastic fall in physical movement of the body has made people extremely vulnerable to various diseases and ailments such as insomnia, obesity, stress, and hypertension. Moreover, the growing prevalence of stress-filled lifestyles, due to the increasing peer pressure and the rising popularity of social media, is pushing up the incidence of anxiety and depression across the globe. As per Our World in Data, 3.4% and 3.8% of the global population suffered from anxiety and depression, respectively, in 2017.

Based on type, the complementary and alternative medicines market is divided into mind-body intervention-based, energy-based, manipulative body-based, and nature-based. Amongst these, the nature-based category will register the fastest growth in the market in the future years, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This would be because of the low side-effects of homeopathic drugs, the growing requirement for the management and prevention of various diseases, and the highly affordable prices of CAM medicines.

