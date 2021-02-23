Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2027

The global clinical decision support systems market is segmented on the basis of component, delivery mode, application, end-user. Based on the component the market is classified as software, services, and hardware. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is divided into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as drug-drug interactions, drug allergy alerts, clinical reminders, clinical guidelines, and others. And on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and diagnostic labs.

The clinical decision support systems market accounted to US$ 2,772.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 5,983.38 Mn by 2027.

The market for clinical decision support systems is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality health at reduced costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data & health IT tools, number of initiatives taken by governments, rising developments in the fields of healthcare IT, rising number of hospitals. However, the growth of the market is restrained by a factor such as concerns regarding data privacy.

The major players operating in the clinical decision support systems market include Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., BD, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Baxter International Inc., Premier, Koninklijke Philips N.V., RELX (Elseiver), PeraHealth, and Epic Systems Corporation among others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The companies have equally utilized organic strategies that have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global clinical decision support systems market.

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Regions, 2018 (%)

The report segments the global clinical decision support systems market as follows:

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Component

Software MedMined Software ICNet Software Sentri7 Software TheraDoc Software Purell Smartlink Software Others

Services Implementation Services Support and Maintenance Services Training and Consulting Services

Hardware

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Application

Drug-drug Interaction

Drug Allergy

Clinical Reminders

Clinical Guidelines

Others

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic Labs

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

