CBD Skin Care Market 2021 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2027

Latest added CBD Skin Care Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Kiehl’s, Cannuka, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Lord Jones. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the CBD Skin Care Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the CBD Skin Care Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “CBD Skin Care Market, By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Product (Oil, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, Cleansers), Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of CBD Skin Care Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in CBD Skin Care Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Market Analysis: Global CBD Skin Care Market

Global CBD skin care Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of CBD infused personal care products and rising self-consciousness among population are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global CBD Skin Care Market

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant. It is very beneficial for the people who are suffering from insomnia, anxiety, stress and other problems. These CBD are widely used in skin care products because they have the ability to decrease the inflammation and pain caused by inflammatory skin disorders. They also can support the skin’s natural healing process and can also decrease the lifespan of eczema/psoriasis flare-ups. Oils, masks & serum, cleansers and other are some of the common types of the CBD.

CBD Skin Care Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of CBD skin care products acts as a market driver

CDB skin care possess antioxidant properties counteracting the signs of aging mainly amongst the geriatric population; this factor also augments the market growth

Rising awareness about the healing nature of the product is also encouraging the manufacturer; this is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for facial masks sheet and serums will also drive the market growth

Investment in R&D along with demand of skin care products is amplifying the market growth

CBD Skin Care Market Restraints:

CBD skin care products can cause skin swelling, itching and skin peeling; this factor will hamper the market

In some countries there is still ban on the use of CBD which will hinder the market

Segmentation: Global CBD Skin Care Market

CBD Skin Care Market: By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

CBD Skin Care Market: By Type

Oil

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Others

CBD Skin Care Market: By Application

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

CBD Skin Care Market: By Distribution

Online Sales

Offline Sales

CBD Skin Care Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Canopy Growth Corporation announced the acquisition of This Works. This purchase is a main element of a multifaceted approach for hemp and CBD as Canopy Growth continues to construct on its highly integrated production and distribution platform. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product offering and strengthen their position in the market

In April 2019, Ovation Science Inc. announced the launch of their new line of topical skin care products mixed with cannabidiol derived from hemp called ARLO Beauty. This is the company’s new anti- aging product line which will consist of anti- aging day cream, night cream, luxurious hand & body lotion and eye cream

Competitive Analysis:

Global CBD skin care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CBD skin care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CBD skin care market are Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, KBLCOSMETICS., Pacific Roots, LLC., CBD Care Garden, LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Ecogen Labs, Nordic Oil., Satliva, among others.

Research Methodology: Global CBD Skin Care Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Staying informed about the trends and opportunities in the industry is little bit time consuming process. However, CBD Skin Care Market research report solves this problem very easily and quickly. To prepare the marketing report, detailed market analysis is conducted with the inputs from industry experts. The report is structured with the systematic gathering & analysis of information about individuals or organisations conducted through social & opinion research. Moreover, CBD Skin Care Market report presents delegate overview of the market; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency and insights and offers competitive intelligence.

