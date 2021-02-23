Carpets and Rugs Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027|Top Companies – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, Tarkett, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Beaulieu International Group

Carpets and Rugs Market document assimilates reliable and updated information, quantitative and qualitative assessments of industry analysts, industry experts, and key competitors across the industry value chain. Following major factors are covered in the report that includes Market Overview, Economic Impact on the Industry, Market Competition by Manufacturers, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region, Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type, Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Market Effect Factors Analysis, and Global Market Forecast. A large scale Global Carpets and Rugs Industry report is truly a backbone for every business. Market Insights

Global carpets & rugs market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Carpets and rugs are used for their artistic and functional properties. It is an addition to covering floors that enhances the overall appeal of home or office decoration. The rugs and carpets provide a protective layer to floors. In regions having cold climate, rugs and carpets are boon for people and keep the floor from not getting too cold. The demand for carpets and rugs is higher in developed economies. The major application of the carpets and rugs is in residential, commercial and industries.

Major Market Players Covered in the Carpets and Rugs Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in global carpets & rugs market are MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, Tarkett, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Beaulieu International Group, SCOTT GROUP STUDIO, Chemx, CORMAR CARPET COMPANY, HECKMONDWIKE FB, MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Saif Carpets, Balta Industries NV, Engineered Floors LLC, The Dixie Group, Inc, ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET COMPANY, Interface, Inc, Haima Group, Victoria PLC, House of Tai Ping, Brintons Carpets Limited, Axminster CARPETS and others.

Product Launches

• In June 2019, Inter Ikea Systems B.V. has launched home accessories made from rice straw in India. The company will provide various products in this which includes mats and rugs. The company has launched this product to change Indian Farmer habit of burning rice straw, which will help to reduce pollution. This will help the company to offer innovative rugs in the market

• In August 2018, Scott Group Studio launched Flatweave rug collection, a new collection with stylish durability. The collection is available in 14 standard colorways/patterns that are reversible to a diverse look on the opposite side. Through this launch the company will provide wide range of product portfolio and will also help to enhance customer base as the group will provide custom styles both by color/pattern and size on special orders

• In February 2018, Tarkett launched two new Desso carpet and each are available in eight colours. The collections can be used for a striking design statement and create zoning for walkways, corridors or breakout areas. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio and increase its customer base.

Global Carpets and Rugs Market Scope and Market Size

Global carpets and rugs market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on basis of type, product, materials and application.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into carpet and rugs

• On the basis of product, the market is segmented into woven, tufted, knotted, needle-punched, flat-weave, hooked and others

• On the basis of material, the market is segmented into synthetic fiber and natural fiber

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and Institutional

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

