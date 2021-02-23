Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market 2021 Elite Players – BD Sensors GmbH, Impress Sensors & Systems Ltd, Infineon Technologies Inc.

The Market Research on the “Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Capacitive Pressure Sensor market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Capacitive Pressure Sensor investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 8.63% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Capacitive Pressure Sensor Market :

ACS-Control-System GmbH, BD Sensors GmbH, Impress Sensors & Systems Ltd, Infineon Technologies Inc., Kavlico, Metallux SA, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Mar 2019 – Turck launched a new PS+ series of pressure sensors with capacitive touch pads. The robust sensors are the first products of a modular fluid sensor series that enables customers to provide reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The operator interface with capacitive touchpads and a bicolor display enables settings to be carried out quickly in plain text.

– Nov 2018 – Infineon Technologies, Inc. announced the acquisition of Siltectra GmbH. Siltectra has developed an innovative technology (Cold Split) to process crystal material efficiently and with minimal loss of material. With this acquisition, the company has planned to leverage this technology in producing many chips from a single silicon wafer.

Key Market Trends: –

Automotive Applications to Show Significant Growth

– Essential requirements in the design and manufacturing of pressure sensors for automotive applications include optimal performance in a range of temperatures, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic conditions, i.e., the sensor must be durable enough to perform vital functions.

– The rapid evolution of the automotive sector, with the advent of autonomous vehicles or electric vehicles, is emphasizing the miniaturization of equipment for applications, which is primarily driving market growth.

– Major automotive manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capacity. For instance, the German automotive manufacturer, Volkswagen, is investing over USD 800 million for producing a next-generation electric vehicle in the United States.

– The global sales of electric vehicles crossed the 1,400 thousand mark in 2018. Also, in the United States, EVs sales have shown more than 70% growth from the previous year (2018), as stated by EV-Volumes.com. The huge demand for automotive vehicles and its rapid developments are expected to augment the capacitive pressure sensor market.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to dominate the capacitive pressure sensor market due to the stable industrial structure across the domains. The growing R&D activities in the region drive it to dominate the field of innovation and its commercialization.

– Medical applications of the capacitive sensors have shown significant growth over the year. Respirators, ventilators, vital sign monitors, and airflow applications are a few major medical end-user applications. New research developments are being carried out by many tech companies and they are launching their products into the market for monitoring blood pressure. For instance, technology giant Apple Inc. filed a patent application for blood pressure monitoring cuff.

