Bioplastics Packaging Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.93% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Bioplastics Packaging Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Bioplastics Packaging market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Bioplastics Packaging investments from 2021 till 2026.

The bioplastics packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.93% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the Global Bioplastics Packaging Market :

TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation?, CornWare UK Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., FKuR Ploymers GmbH, DaniMer Scientific LLC, Novamont SpA, Eastman Chemical Company, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In June 2020 – BASF SE expands its packaging coatings production to South China. The expansion will complement the production capacities in Shanghai, which primarily serve the market in the East China region. The move will support the fast-growing packaging industry in South China and help customers reduce lead-times by offering proximity between production and point of use. This also reduces energy consumption and CO2 emissions due to the shorter transportation distance.

– In May 2020 – Toray Industries, Inc., announced that it has created a high tensile modulus carbon fiber and thermoplastic pellets that are ideal for injection molding employing that fiber. The pellets can enable the efficient production of complex, rigid parts that are also light, thereby lowering environmental impact. These advances could greatly enhance cost performance.

Key Market Trends: –

Rigid Packaging to Hold Dominant Position in the Market

– Rigid bioplastics are used for cosmetics packaging of compact powders, lipsticks, and creams, as well as beverage bottles. A broad application base increases the scope for demand. Materials, such as bio-based PE, PLA, or bio-based PET, are used in this section.

– Several well-known brands, such as Vittel, Coca-Cola, Heinz, or Volvic, use bio-based PET for making bottles of all sizes comprising sparkling drinks and other non-gaseous fluids and solutions. Major companies, like Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, rely on bio-based PE to package several cosmetic products.

– Moreover, in January 2019, Coca-Cola announced plans to open the companys PlantBottle IP that is made partially from plants. It has enabled the company to reduce the dependence on non-renewable resource – petroleum to competitors in the beverage industry.

Europe Holds the Maximum Market Share

– The consumers in the region are increasingly becoming aware of the effect of plastic & non-biodegradable packaging on the environment. The demand for green packaging, including bioplastics packaging, is on the rise in the country.?

– According to european-bioplastics.org, in Europe, 50% of goods are being packaged in plastic that impacts the environment on a large scale. Therefore, the government and the related regulatory bodies are increasingly coming up with initiatives that promote and incentivize the use of bioplastics for packaging in the region.?

– In July 2019, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced a EUR 60 million government investment to boost research and development (R&D) accompanied by an expected EUR 149 million from businesses. In a move that would see the development of new forms of packaging made from plants, wood chippings, and food waste, reducing the carbon impact associated with oil-based plastics. The governments objective of transitioning from a fossil-based economy to a bio-economy would fuel the adoption of the bioplastics in the region over the forecast period.

