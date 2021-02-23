B2B2C Insurance Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 1.5 Trn by 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global B2B2C insurance market. In terms of revenue, the global B2B2C insurance market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global B2B2C insurance market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global B2B2C insurance market would be largely driven by factors such as increasing awareness about insurance products across the globe.

In the B2B2C insurance market report, the type segment includes life insurance and non-life insurance. Non-life insurance is further bifurcated into household content insurance, building insurance, monitor vehicle liability insurance, personal liability insurance, animal owner liability insurance, accident, transport, credit insurance, extended warranty, care, global assistance, travel, private unemployment, animal insurance, and others. Based on nature of business, the market has been segmented into brick & mortar, e-Commerce, multi-channel, non-commercial, and service company. In terms of company size, the B2B2C insurance market is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The B2B2C insurance market on the basis of industry is segmented into banks & financial institutions, automotive, utilities, retailers, travel, housing, lifestyle, and telecom.

Rapid growth in acceptance of insurance product services is expected to propel the growth of the B2B2C insurance market in the future. The B2B2C insurance market is widely fragmented. Large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at the global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach. In recent years, increasing urban population and growing disposable income are factors influencing the growth of the B2B2C insurance market. Developing markets are witnessing rapid growth in middle-class population with better spending propensity, expecting value added service and seamless experiences. Developing countries are gaining demand for insurance product services, which is likely to drive the B2B2C insurance market, as this service is influencing them to opt for better lifestyles and better services.

The B2B2C insurance market is likely to remain popular among consumers over the next few years. The market growing at a rapid pace is also providing several opportunities to insurers. National and multi-country players have opportunities to target untapped markets of the globe for expansion of their business. Age groups from 18 to 35, majorly engaging in digital platforms provides an opportunity for insurers to invest in digital platforms by providing their customers with innovative solutions. In addition to this, prominent insurers have the opportunity to indulge in strategic partnerships with banks, financial services, and other third parties to enable smooth operations, continuous engagement with their clients, and offer unique services.

B2B2C Insurance Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a popular region in the B2B2C insurance market, due to rapid growth in sales of premium insurance, increase in the disposable income of middle class population, and penetration of multinational players in emerging countries such as India, China, Australia, and other Asian countries. This is expected to expand the growth of the B2B2C insurance market in Asia Pacific at a lucrative growth rate in the future as compared to other regions.

The demand for B2B2C insurance in Europe and North America is estimated to expand at a significant pace in the near future, owing to rising preference of customers for insurance products. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, the U.S., and Canada are anticipated to be prominent markets for B2B2C insurance during the forecast period.

The B2B2C insurance market in South America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to grow at a rapid growth rate in the upcoming years. GCC, South Africa, and Brazil are anticipated to be potential markets for B2B2C insurance.

Major promising players are likely to focus on the expansion of business by undertaking strategic alliances and mergers and collaborations to strengthen their footprints in the global B2B2C insurance market. Companies are expanding their business by providing their premium through several distribution channels. Companies are also focusing on offering digital solutions to their consumers to increase profitability for sustainable growth of businesses.

B2B2C Insurance Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the B2B2C insurance market is moderately fragmented with leading players accounting for major portion of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global B2B2C insurance market include AXA SA, Allianz SE, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Zurich Insurance Group, and Prudential plc.

