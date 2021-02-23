Automotive Simulation Market 2020 Future Trends and Best Regions to Focus Globally – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc

Automotive Simulation Market document assimilates reliable and updated information, quantitative and qualitative assessments of industry analysts, industry experts, and key competitors across the industry value chain. Following major factors are covered in the report that includes Market Overview, Economic Impact on the Industry, Market Competition by Manufacturers, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region, Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type, Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Market Effect Factors Analysis, and Global Market Forecast. A large scale Global Automotive Simulation Industry report is truly a backbone for every business.

Market Insights

Global Automotive Simulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.37 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant R&D activities undergoing in the market, with the usage of cloud computing for automotive simulation expected to be a factor for driving the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Simulation Market Are:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the automotive simulation market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., ESI Group, IPG Automotive GmbH, AVL, Aras, COMSOL INC., SIMUL8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Inc., SimScale, and The AnyLogic Company.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In May 2018, Siemens AG announced the investment of USD 5 million into American Center for Mobility that includes hardware, software and support for the Willow Run autonomous testing /simulation track.

• In March 2018, ANSYS Inc. announced that they had reached an agreement to acquire OPTIS, which is expected to expand the technological capabilities of simulation processes and activities for ANSYS Inc.

Global Automotive Simulation Market Scope and Segments

• By End Market

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

o Automotive Component Manufacturers

o Regulatory Bodies

• By Application

o Prototyping

o Testing

Based on regions, the Automotive Simulation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Simulation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Automotive Simulation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Automotive Simulation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Automotive Simulation

Chapter 4: Presenting Automotive Simulation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Automotive Simulation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

