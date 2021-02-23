At CAGR of 8.2% E-Learning Market Size Worth USD 345.28 Billion By 2025 | Growth Projection, Latest Trends, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis on E-Learning Industry

E-Learning Market is valued at USD 198.88 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 345.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period

E-Learning Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing adoption of online education and rising investment in research and development regarding education are some major key drivers for the growth of the global e-learning market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/616

E-Learning is a learning using electronic technologies to access educational curriculum outside of a standard classroom. In some cases, it refers to a program, course, or degree delivered completely online. It is very useful for students to get easily understand complex theories, concepts and subjects. E-learning named as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge to a large number of recipients at the same or different times. It is a really efficient way of delivering courses online. Due to its convenience and adaptability, the resources are available from anywhere and at any time. Everyone, who are part time students or are working full time, can cash in of web-based learning. The online method of learning is best fitted to everyone. E-learning has been proven to be a successful method of training and education is becoming a way of life for many citizens in around the world. It offers scalability, consistency, effectiveness and more cost effective. The rise in technology-enabled teaching & training increases the scope of e-learning industry.

E-learning market report is segmented on the basis of type, technology, provider, application and by regional & country level. Based on type, global e-learning market is classified into fixed e-learning, adaptive e-learning, linear e-learning, computer managed learning (CML), computer assisted instruction (CAI), synchronous online learning, asynchronous online learning, interactive online learning and others. Based on technology, global e-learning market is classified into online e-learning, learning management system (LMS), mobile e-learning, rapid e-learning and virtual classroom. Based upon provider, global e-learning market is classified into service and content. Based upon application, global e-learning market is classified into higher education, corporate, k-12 and vocational training.

The regions covered in this e-learning market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of e-learning is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players E-Learning Market Reports-

E-learning market report covers prominent players Apollo Education Group, Allen Interactions, Inc., Adobe Inc., ILT Solutions , Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Instructure Inc., Coursepath, NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc , Skillsoft Corp., and Thomson Reuters Corp., Aptara, Inc., CERTPOINT Systems, Inc , Citrix Education, Cornerstone, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, NetDimensions., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Learning Pool and Others.

Coursepath and ILT Solutions have announced e-learning partnership

News: Jan 30, 2017, Coursepath and ILT Solutions announced an e-learning partnership which offered its partners and employees a tailor made and fast access to the software tools through eLearning. Professionally built learning content is complemented in the learning platform with options to edit and design. Thus, further education flexibility in learning are promoted and facilitated.

E-Learning Market Dynamics –

The increasing adoption of online education and rising investment in research and development regarding educations are the major key drivers for the growth of the global e-learning market. According to The University of El Paso, Over 6 million Americans are pursuing an online education. Further, adoption of concept of virtual classroom in various educational institutes will increase growth of market. These strategies will turn to boost the e-learning market in coming years. According to UNESCO, global spending on R&D has reached a record high of almost USD 1.7 trillion and about 10 countries account for 80% of spending on R&D. In Fact, The corporate businesses are investing highly in incorporating modern learning technologies into their facilities to help employees to understand business policies and their job roles through an interactive medium. Moreover, expensive software and requires huge resources in terms of software and hardware are the major restrains of the global e-learning market. However, technological advancements and increased government initiatives toward online courses and education platform may generate new opportunities for e-learning market in forecast period.

Get Methodology of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/616

Key Benefits for E-Learning Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

E-Learning Market Segmentation –

By Type:

Fixed E-Learning

Adaptive E-Learning

Linear E-Learning

Computer Managed Learning (CML)

Computer Assisted Instruction (CAI)

Synchronous Online Learning

Asynchronous Online Learning

Interactive Online Learning

Others

By Technology:

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

By Provider:

Service

Content

By Application:

Higher Education

Corporate

K-12

Vocational Training

E-Learning Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the e-learning market with the highest market share in the forecast period. Moreover, heavy investments in R&D initiatives, technological expansions and presence of major players present in the region, this factor will propel the growth of the market in North America. According to UNESCO, global spending on R&D has reached a record high of almost USD 1.7 trillion and about 10 countries account for 80% of spending on R&D.

Asia Pacific is anticipated with strong growth rate majorly due to the production of smartphones. The growing internet penetration in the region will also contribute to the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. According to UNESCO, Mobile broadband connections accounted for 45% of the total connections base in Asia Pacific by the end of 2015, a figure forecast to rise to 70% by 2020. In addition, increasing demand for advanced education systems from countries such as India, China, and Japan will further increase the Asia Pacific market in forecast period. In addition, the rapid increase in the research efforts undertaken in the fast emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region is expected to further reinforce growth.

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/e-learning-market-size-and-share