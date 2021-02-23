Aircraft Seat Actuation System Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Astronics Corporation, ITT Inc., Crane Co, Collins Aerospace and more.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global aircraft seat actuation system market size is projected to grow from USD 496 million in 2020 to USD 763 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in demand for premium economy seats and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft.

The electromechanical segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the electromechanical segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market can be attributed to the application of electromechanical actuation system for both linear and rotary mechanism.

Based on the aircraft type, the rotary wing segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period.The rotary wing segment includes only helicopters. Over the past few years, countries such as the US, France, Russia, and Italy have made considerable investments in the commercial sector.

Based on the seat class, the first class and economy class segments are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period. First class seats are one of the most expensive classes among all the classes of seats that airlines provide. The first class includes large reclining seats with more legroom and width than other classes to suites with a fully reclining seat, workstation, and an entertainment system surrounded by privacy dividers.

#Key Players- Astronics Corporation (US), ITT Inc. (US), Crane Co. (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Bühler Motor GmbH (Germany).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Inclusions And Exclusions

Table 1 Inclusions And Exclusions In Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

1.5 Currency & Pricing

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Market Stakeholders

1.8 Summary Of Changes

Figure 2 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market To Grow At A Higher Rate Compared To Previous Estimates

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Report Process Flow

Figure 4 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Definition & Scope

2.2.2 Segments And Subsegments

2.3 Research Approach & Methodology

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market For Oem

2.3.3 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Aftermarket

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.4 Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.4 Triangulation & Validation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.4.1 Triangulation Through Primary And Secondary Research

2.5 Assumptions For The Research Study

2.6 Risks

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Electromechanical Segment Estimated To Account For The Largest Share Of Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market In 2020

Figure 9 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Seat Class, 2020

Figure 10 Oem Segment Estimated To Account For A Larger Share Of Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market In 2020

Figure 11 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market In North America To Grow At The Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In The Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

Figure 12 Maintenance And Retrofitting Of Existing Aircraft Is Expected To Drive The Market From 2o20 To 2025

4.2 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Aircraft Type

Figure 13 Fixed Wing Segment Projected To Lead The Market From 2020 To 2025

4.3 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Country

Figure 14 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market In The Us Is Projected To Grow At The Highest Cagr From 2020 To 2025

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements In Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Seats Installed With Ifec Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number Of Premium Economy Seats

5.2.1.4 Maintenance & Retrofitting Of Existing Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fewer Profitable Airlines Due To The Covid-19 Crisis

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Frameworks And Certifications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise Of Low-Cost Airlines

5.2.3.2 Growing Urban Air Mobility Platform

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Mandate To Install 16g Seats In All Aircraft

5.2.4.2 Design And Integration Of Passenger Control Unit

5.2.4.3 Leakage Issues In Hydraulic And Pneumatic Actuators

5.2.4.4 Delay In Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.4.5 Power Density And Efficiency Of Electronic Components

5.2.4.6 Economic Challenges Faced By The Aviation Industry Due To Covid-19

Table 2 Covid-19 Impact On Passenger Numbers And Passenger Revenue

5.3 Average Selling Price

Figure 16 Average Selling Price: Oem Aircraft Seat Actuation System

Figure 17 Average Selling Price: Aftermarket Aircraft Seat Actuation System

5.4 Volume Data

Table 3 Oem: Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size, By Type (Units)

Table 4 Aftermarket: Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size, By Type (Units)

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Market Ecosystem Map

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private And Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End Users

Figure 19 Ecosystem Map: Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

5.7 Disruption Impacting Customer’s Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets For Aircraft Seat Actuation System Manufacturers

Figure 20 Revenue Impact For Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

Table 5 Trade Data Table For Aircraft Seat Actuation System

5.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 21 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry Is Moderate In The Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

5.10 Tariff And Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Range/Scenarios

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Global Scenarios

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 23 Value Chain Analysis: Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

6.2 Types Of Aircraft Seats

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Smart Actuators

6.3.2 Advanced Material

6.3.3 Lightweight Aircraft Seat

6.3.4 In-Flight Entertainment Technology

6.3.5 Standing Seats

6.4 Patent Analysis

Table 6 Innovation & Patent Registrations, 2013-2020

7 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Type

…..CONTINUED

